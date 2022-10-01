FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Candidate Q&A: Lawrence Samuels for Carmel Unified School District.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Carmel Unified School District, there are two seats up for election this year, with four candidates: incumbents Sara Hinds and Tess Arthur, and challengers Drew Lander and Lawrence Samuels. Samuels' responses are below.
Public art inspires. We should be investing in more of it.
Bradley Zeve here with a big question. What do you consider essential for the community to be a vital, vibrant place, one that makes living here “the best,” for you or your family? There are many factors to consider and many possibilities for an answer, ranging from natural beauty to school quality, job opportunities, affordability, safety, public recreation, public transportation, good food and a vibrant arts and culture scene.
Candidate Q&A: Amanda Whitmire for MPUSD.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District board of trustees, three candidates are running unopposed: Bettye Lusk in Area 3, Maiaika Velazquez in Area 4, and Amanda Whitmire in Area 6.
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Candidate Q&A: Jan Shriner for Marina Coast Water District.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Marina Coast Water District board of directors, there are three seats up for election this year, with four candidates: incumbents Gail Morton and Jan Shriner, and challengers Brad Imamura and Roland Soltesz.
Candidate Q&A: Heather Owen for Monterey County Office of Education.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, Heather Owen is running unopposed for Area 3, and will be appointed in lieu of an election. What do...
Candidate Q&A: Drew Tipton for Greenfield City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Greenfield, two current City Council members are running for mayor: Bob White and Yanely Martinez. For City Council, which is having its first district-based elections,...
Pacific Grove Historic Resources Committee asks City Council to finance independent review of the NOAA building.
For over two years, activists have been trying to save the former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration building on Point Pinos in Pacific Grove, to no avail. They tried stopping the sale by the General Services Administration, but even with heavy hitter Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, on their side, they failed. It was sold for $4.8 million to a mother and son from out of state in April.
Air quality testing showed no hazards to human health amid battery fire in Moss Landing.
When a lithium-ion battery caught fire at PG&E's Moss Landing Elkhorn battery storage facility on Tuesday, Sept. 20, it was 1:30am. Few people were out and about, and there was little disruption beyond the footprint of the plant itself and the firefighters who responded to the scene. A few hours...
