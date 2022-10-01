ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-10-01

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNoHv_0iHQeizW00
Sept 29 Moose Fire Community Meeting Announcement

Last updated: Fri, 30 Sep 2022 19:07:15

Incident is 75% contained.

The Moose Fire started on the Salmon River bank near Little Moose Creek on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. The fire spread from the river bank from grass and shrubs at low elevations to mixed conifer forests at high elevations. Fire managers are working to:

- Protect private property and natural resources

- Provide public and responder safety

- Strengthen relationships with community and partners

Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol the Salmon River Road area. Across the fire, firefighters will address hot spots. Crews are also conducting suppression repair which includes actions to stabilize an area to pre-fire conditions.

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAvBN_0iHQeizW00
Sept 26 Moose Fire Community Information Meeting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTQTf_0iHQeizW00
Bruce Bever at procession for Gerardo Rincon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUC0P_0iHQeizW00
Crews at airport for Gerardo Rincon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZD0c_0iHQeizW00
Repatriation of Gerardo Rincon, crews line street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyvrV_0iHQeizW00
Olivia Lease, sawyer Rocky Mountain Fire Crew 9/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lid1A_0iHQeizW00
Public Meeting for September 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOTRE_0iHQeizW00
This aerial photo from SteveSullivan from 0919
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287O6Y_0iHQeizW00
Suppression repair on a containment line. 0920
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QG03o_0iHQeizW00
Rainbow from the Ridge Road on September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUZr7_0iHQeizW00
Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnceS_0iHQeizW00
Alpine IHC near Stormy Peak on September 17

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire

Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
IDAHO STATE
Phys.org

Oregon blaze latest major wildfire to engulf US West

A massive wildfire burned out of control Monday in Oregon forcing residents to flee and threatening towns and thousands of homes, in the latest blaze to scorch the US West during a blistering summer. Dozens of active infernos in California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and other western states have ravaged more...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire

So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
OREGON STATE
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Mountain Fire#Salmon River#River Bank#Shrubs#Stevesullivan
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: New Wildfire Reported in Northwest Corner of Park

Yellowstone National Park has been through a lot the past few weeks, and it hasn’t gotten any better. A new wildfire was spotted in the park. Visitors in Tom Miner Basin, Montana, which contains the northwest area of the park, reported seeing smoke in the area. Later that evening, a helicopter went out to the area to investigate, and they saw a new fire. It is stated in the news release that they believe the new fire started after being igniting by lightning several days before it was spotted on Tuesday, September 27.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
KDRV

FireWatch: Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest lowers fire risk level

MEDFORD, Ore. -- An area national forest office is lowering the fire risk level for the forest to Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest office (RRSNF) lowered the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to 1 Friday. This risk level reduction applies to all five districts on the Forest.
MEDFORD, OR
nationalparkstraveler.org

Section Of Stevens Canyon Road In Mount Rainier National Park Closed To All Travel

Structural problems with a bridge along the Stevens Canyon Road in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington have forced closure of a section of the road to all travel. Earlier this week the Federal Highways Administration said an inspection of one of the bridges identified structural damage to the bridge and deemed it unsafe for two-lane travel. As a result, Stevens Canyon Road between Stevens Creek and Box Canyon will be closed to all vehicle, foot, and bicycle traffic for the remainder of the season, the park announced Wednesday. This emergency closure to ensure public safety is a change from the previously published public access schedule.
TRAFFIC
Daily Montanan

Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting

Montana’s Paradise Valley is aptly named, sitting between two towering mountain ranges, it cradles the mighty Yellowstone River that flows from its headwaters in America’s first national park and provides critical habitat to the native species still present 200 years after Lewis and Clark’s expedition. Yet, the Forest Service decided to expand cattle grazing on […] The post Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

428
Followers
297
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy