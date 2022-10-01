ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend is cool as rain comes in waves

 2 days ago
Rain is how we start the weekend, and for some it is how we will end it. And temperatures will stay cooler with the clouds and periods of rain.

Cool, wet weather will continue through the weekend with much of the area picking up a half-inch to up to 2 inches of precipitation. The foothills and mountains west of Billings will see the highest accumulations.

Snow in the higher peaks above 9000 feet could add up to 4 to 8 inches. Waves of rain will be the heaviest and most frequent Saturday, edging eastward and losing intensity Sunday through Monday morning.

High temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s through the weekend, edging up to seasonal averages in the 60s to low 70s as conditions dry out next week. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s consistently.

yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
montanarightnow.com

Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
