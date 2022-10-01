Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend is cool as rain comes in waves

Rain is how we start the weekend, and for some it is how we will end it. And temperatures will stay cooler with the clouds and periods of rain.

Cool, wet weather will continue through the weekend with much of the area picking up a half-inch to up to 2 inches of precipitation. The foothills and mountains west of Billings will see the highest accumulations.

Snow in the higher peaks above 9000 feet could add up to 4 to 8 inches. Waves of rain will be the heaviest and most frequent Saturday, edging eastward and losing intensity Sunday through Monday morning.

High temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s through the weekend, edging up to seasonal averages in the 60s to low 70s as conditions dry out next week. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s consistently.