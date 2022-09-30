We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Many of us home-shopping enthusiasts count on Amazon as a reliable source for all the essentials we could ever need to stock, decorate, fix, and furnish our homes. But, it’s also one of our favorite sources for essentials-in-the-making — things even we may not have known we needed. A prime example (pun intended) is this device-charging bed frame from LIKIMO, which includes a cushioned storage headboard, standard plug and USB outlets, and a 6′ charging cord you can count on to power all your devices.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO