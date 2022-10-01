ESPN updates the top five Heisman candidates. Where is C.J. Stroud?
It’s no secret that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. It was that way in the preseason, and he has done nothing to hurt his chances so far in 2022.
The season is not over, but to date, Stroud is still up there among the contenders and probably has about as good of a shot at taking home the bronze statue than anyone in the country, and that includes last year’s winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
It’s the time of year when the Heisman conversation and each individual player’s campaign starts to really heat up, and ESPN is jumping on board. The ESPN staff ranked the top five candidates so far in its Heisman Watch and you might be wondering where Stroud fits into all the buzz so far.
Here are ESPN’s top five Heisman candidates ranked from No. 5 to No. 1 at this point in the 2022 season.
5
Will Anderson, Linebacker - Alabama
ESPN Votes
Total points: 14 (first-place votes: 0)
4
Brock Bowers, Tight End - Georgia
ESPN Votes
Total points: 20 (first-place votes: 1)
3
Bryce Young, Quarterback - Alabama
ESPN Votes
Total points: 45 (first-place votes: 3)
2
Jalon Daniels Quarterback - Kansas
ESPN Votes
Total points: 51 (first-place votes: 3)
1
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback - Ohio State
ESPN Votes
Total points: 61 (first-place votes: 8)
What They Are Saying
“Stroud finished 22-of-27 for 367 yards and five touchdowns in a win against Toledo on Sept. 17. He has thrown for four-plus touchdowns in three of the Buckeyes’ four games and ranks second in QBR at 95.4.
List
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Comments / 0