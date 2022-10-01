ESPN updates the top five Heisman candidates. Where is C.J. Stroud?

It’s no secret that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. It was that way in the preseason, and he has done nothing to hurt his chances so far in 2022.

The season is not over, but to date, Stroud is still up there among the contenders and probably has about as good of a shot at taking home the bronze statue than anyone in the country, and that includes last year’s winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

It’s the time of year when the Heisman conversation and each individual player’s campaign starts to really heat up, and ESPN is jumping on board. The ESPN staff ranked the top five candidates so far in its Heisman Watch and you might be wondering where Stroud fits into all the buzz so far.

Here are ESPN’s top five Heisman candidates ranked from No. 5 to No. 1 at this point in the 2022 season.

5

Will Anderson, Linebacker - Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) walks off the field after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Votes

Total points: 14 (first-place votes: 0)

4

Brock Bowers, Tight End - Georgia

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Votes

Total points: 20 (first-place votes: 1)

3

Bryce Young, Quarterback - Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Votes

Total points: 45 (first-place votes: 3)

2

Jalon Daniels Quarterback - Kansas

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) gestures skyward before the snap against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Votes

Total points: 51 (first-place votes: 3)

1

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback - Ohio State

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Votes

Total points: 61 (first-place votes: 8)

What They Are Saying

“Stroud finished 22-of-27 for 367 yards and five touchdowns in a win against Toledo on Sept. 17. He has thrown for four-plus touchdowns in three of the Buckeyes’ four games and ranks second in QBR at 95.4.

