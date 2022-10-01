Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child.

According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, units responded to the 400 block of Sullivan Street for reports of a kidnapping that had just occurred.

The area was searched by police and both the child and Hammond were located. It was revealed that the suspect, child, and parent knew each other from a previous relationship, however, police say Hammond did not have permission to take the child from the home.

It was learned by police after an investigation that Hammond was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.