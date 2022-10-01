ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
kjzz.com

Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
ksl.com

Reflecting on the 'rich history' of copper mining in Bingham Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — In May 2019, days before the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad, then-Utah Gov. Gary Herbert unveiled a new commemorative spike meant to symbolize the state's contribution to the major U.S. event. California, Arizona and Nevada leaders all brought ceremonial spikes made of gold, silver...
ksl.com

Meta announces mega expansion to Facebook data center in Utah

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Facebook parent company Meta announced a mega expansion to its massive Eagle Mountain data center build-out on Friday. Meta already has five buildings constructed on the site, a few miles south of Eagle Mountain's city center, comprising 2.4 million square feet of space that houses data storage and processing equipment for the world's biggest social media platform.
963kklz.com

It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This

Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 2, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Your new best friend is waiting for you! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
midutahradio.com

New Fee Proposed In Utah

(Salt Lake City, UT) — It looks like Utahans might have to pay another fee when ordering deliveries. On Wednesday, Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission unveiled the proposed fee, which could be added to all sorts of deliveries, including food and Amazon ones. Governor Spencer Cox said the fee, if implemented, would fund the state’s growing transportation needs.
ksl.com

Date-night-in-a-box by Utah company thrills couples, families all over the world

With nearly a half-million games shipped worldwide, Utah-based Finders Seekers is thrilling players with their mysteries games. Each month, a new adventure filled with cryptic clues, ciphers and puzzles, transports players to a different international city where they solve a riveting mystery. It's similar to an escape room but can be played at a location of your choice and at your own pace, and when you are finished you can enter to win prizes.
