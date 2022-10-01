Read full article on original website
2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?
So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
Two Utah natives living in Florida discuss riding out Hurricane Ian
Cleanup continues in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, which made landfall there earlier this week as a Category 4 storm.
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
kjzz.com
Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
Historic drought has plagued Utah and the West. How did Utah fare as the 2022 water year came to an end?
ksl.com
Reflecting on the 'rich history' of copper mining in Bingham Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — In May 2019, days before the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad, then-Utah Gov. Gary Herbert unveiled a new commemorative spike meant to symbolize the state's contribution to the major U.S. event. California, Arizona and Nevada leaders all brought ceremonial spikes made of gold, silver...
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
kjzz.com
Utah volunteers with Red Cross setting up, assisting at Florida evacuation centers
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns are on the ground busy helping Floridians whose lives are forever changed from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 1 has firefighters helping with search and rescue missions and the Red Cross sent volunteers from Utah to set up evacuation centers. Bonnie and David Kenison, from...
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
ksl.com
Meta announces mega expansion to Facebook data center in Utah
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Facebook parent company Meta announced a mega expansion to its massive Eagle Mountain data center build-out on Friday. Meta already has five buildings constructed on the site, a few miles south of Eagle Mountain's city center, comprising 2.4 million square feet of space that houses data storage and processing equipment for the world's biggest social media platform.
963kklz.com
It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This
Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
ksl.com
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his son close by. Jake Hansen's dog plays in the yard and his car's parked in the driveway. But it's been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood. Jake,...
kjzz.com
Take 2 Podcast: Hurricane Ian, Senate race ads, Little Cottonwood gondola
Hurricane Ian: More than 2 million in Florida without power, death toll 12 but will likely be much higher. South Carolina in the path Friday. Damages in the 10’s of billions. Goud Maragani, the GOP nominee for Salt Lake County Clerk used social media to accuse Democrats of "cheating"...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 2, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – Your new best friend is waiting for you! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
cachevalleydaily.com
Another Cache County man among Utah’s 10 COVID deaths during the past week
LOGAN – When the state issued its update of COVID-19 metrics this week it included the 1,881 new cases of the coronavirus reported the last seven days in Utah. That means in the 30 months since the beginning of the pandemic the state has seen 1,038,416 confirmed cases of the disease.
KUTV
Church announces all members, missionaries accounted for following Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says everyone from the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale mission, the missions most impacted, are all safe and accounted for. Missionaries were removed from harms way Monday. The Church also had supplies, materials, tools, water and shelf...
midutahradio.com
New Fee Proposed In Utah
(Salt Lake City, UT) — It looks like Utahans might have to pay another fee when ordering deliveries. On Wednesday, Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission unveiled the proposed fee, which could be added to all sorts of deliveries, including food and Amazon ones. Governor Spencer Cox said the fee, if implemented, would fund the state’s growing transportation needs.
ksl.com
Date-night-in-a-box by Utah company thrills couples, families all over the world
With nearly a half-million games shipped worldwide, Utah-based Finders Seekers is thrilling players with their mysteries games. Each month, a new adventure filled with cryptic clues, ciphers and puzzles, transports players to a different international city where they solve a riveting mystery. It's similar to an escape room but can be played at a location of your choice and at your own pace, and when you are finished you can enter to win prizes.
