Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
Chicago shootings: 3-year-old boy among 25 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says
At least 25 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
Old Town shooting: CPD officer shoots, kills man on North Side, Chicago fire and police say
A Chicago police officer was also taken to the hospital with shortness of breath.
Chicago shooting: 7-year-old boy shot when family confronts person breaking into car, CPD says
A person who broke into a family member's car opened fire when they were confronted, CPD said.
1 Killed in Burnside House Fire on Chicago's Far South Side
One person was killed in a house fire Sunday evening in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said. The fire was reported before 7:42 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East 90th Street. One adult male inside the home was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who has been missing for days from the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lindsey Salinas, 15, was last seen leaving her residence around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
3-year-old among 6 killed in Chicago weekend shootings; 31 others wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy is among six people killed in weekend shootings across Chicago. Thirty-one other people, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded.In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was struck in the back by gunfire Friday, in the 600 block of West 92nd Place in Brainerd around 6:09 p.m.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition. Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of West 54th Street in Fuller Park. Police say around 7:22 p.m., the victim was in the shoulder and self-transported to...
Man, 69, reported missing from Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from Chicago's Southwest Side. Oscar Sanchez, 69, was last seen Sunday in the 2800 block of South Archer Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert. Sanchez is...
12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.
Chicago police investigating carjacking, armed robberies targeting victims in parked cars
Victims in parked cars were targeted by armed robbers across the city Monday morning, police said.
Person found inside Near South Side home with fatal gunshot to head
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 11:40 a.m. the unidentified male was found inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
Man shot, critically wounded during fight on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night. Police say a man, 26, was in a fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue. The second man has a gun and shot the...
Chicago police say two carjackings - 24 hours apart - could be related
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two carjackings that happened about 24 hours and just blocks apart on the Near West Side were probably related. Police said the first carjacking happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Thursday night around 10:35 p.m. on West Campbell Park Drive near Harrison Street. The...
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
Man found shot dead inside home on Chicago's Near South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead inside a home on Chicago's Near South Side on Saturday morning. Chicago police said the man was inside a residence on South Michigan Avenue near Cullerton around 11:40 a.m. The body had a gunshot wound to the head. No one is in...
14-year-old boy shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side on Saturday. The shooting happened on East 87th Place near Cottage Grove in Burnside around noon. Someone came up behind the victim and shot him in the leg and shoulder. He was hospitalized in stable condition. No...
7-year-old boy shot on his way to church in Chicago speaks with FOX 32 Chicago
Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church on Sunday morning in Chicago when he was shot. He spoke exclusively with FOX 32 Chicago's Nate Rodgers.
Man is shot and killed during argument outside Seward Park, police say
A man was shot and killed outside Seward Park on the Near North Side this morning, according to Chicago police. He is the second person to be shot in or near the park since mid-September. Police said the victim, 38, was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West...
