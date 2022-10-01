ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

Related
WGN News

Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

1 Killed in Burnside House Fire on Chicago's Far South Side

One person was killed in a house fire Sunday evening in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said. The fire was reported before 7:42 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East 90th Street. One adult male inside the home was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who has been missing for days from the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lindsey Salinas, 15, was last seen leaving her residence around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

3-year-old among 6 killed in Chicago weekend shootings; 31 others wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy is among six people killed in weekend shootings across Chicago. Thirty-one other people, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded.In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was struck in the back by gunfire Friday, in the 600 block of West 92nd Place in Brainerd around 6:09 p.m.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition. Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of West 54th Street in Fuller Park. Police say around 7:22 p.m., the victim was in the shoulder and self-transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 69, reported missing from Brighton Park

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from Chicago's Southwest Side. Oscar Sanchez, 69, was last seen Sunday in the 2800 block of South Archer Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert. Sanchez is...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Person found inside Near South Side home with fatal gunshot to head

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 11:40 a.m. the unidentified male was found inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police say two carjackings - 24 hours apart - could be related

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two carjackings that happened about 24 hours and just blocks apart on the Near West Side were probably related. Police said the first carjacking happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Thursday night around 10:35 p.m. on West Campbell Park Drive near Harrison Street. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead inside home on Chicago's Near South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead inside a home on Chicago's Near South Side on Saturday morning. Chicago police said the man was inside a residence on South Michigan Avenue near Cullerton around 11:40 a.m. The body had a gunshot wound to the head. No one is in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy