New York City, NY

NY1

Vacant newsstands to become rest 'hubs' for delivery workers

The city will start transforming vacant newsstands and other empty public spaces into rest areas for delivery workers as part of a pilot program aimed at providing them with “essential services,” officials said Monday. A bevy of new “Street Deliveristas Hubs” will serve as sites where food couriers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

New York's Opportunity to Purchase: Help Stabilized Renters Buy Their Buildings

Rent increases begin for roughly one million rent-stabilized New York City apartments on October 1, the highest increases since 2013. Fallout from the pandemic has strained landlords, especially owners of smaller multi-family rental buildings, and it has also dramatically impacted families who were already struggling to pay even below-market-rate rents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
NY1

Analysis: Are New York voters in a better mood?

New Yorkers may be grumbling a little bit less than they did a few weeks ago following a summer of falling gas prices. And, if that trend continues, it could be good news for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks a full term. Last week's Siena College poll found a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better

Street vendors angry about a long delay and a broken process for receiving promised new permits on top of what they say is a sharp rise in ticketing marched outside City Hall on Thursday.  Tanaz Meghjani, The City This article was originally published on Sep 29 8:28pm EDT by THE CITY The protesters, joined by […] The post Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

NYCHA receives nation’s largest free municipal broadband program

Matthew Fraser, the city’s chief technology officer, joined “In Focus” to discuss Big Apple Connect. It’s the nation’s newest, largest, free municipal broadband program for NYCHA residents and the most significant investment for the 21st century in modernizing the authority’s broadband. Spectrum is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Chuck Schumer
Daily News

Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

As NY’s Home Health Aides Get Pay Bump, Insurance Companies Leave Employers in the Lurch

A state-funded increase in wages for the frontline workers begins Saturday, but companies say insurance providers are withholding the money. On Saturday, Adria Powell, president of the Bronx-based Cooperative Home Care Associates, will finally get to do something home health advocates have long been fighting for: raise workers’ pay above minimum wage, with the support of state funding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Retirees fear supplemental insurance switch

Martha Frazer, 79, recently underwent heart surgery. “I had an angiogram, and they said I had to have open heart surgery. Triple bypass. Almost immediately,” she said. “It was urgent.”. Thanks to her husband, Allen Frazer who worked for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space

The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn College Schedules Obligatory ‘Implicit Bias Coaching’ on Yom Kippur

The Brooklyn College faculty has scheduled a mandatory “implicit bias coaching” for members of the school’s search committees for the morning of Yom Kippur. The watchdog group StopAntiSemitism reported that the coaching is remitted for many who serve on job search committees with one of many 4 Zoom periods set for 11:30 AM Wednesday, the morning of Yom Kippur.
BROOKLYN, NY

