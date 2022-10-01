Read full article on original website
NY1
Vacant newsstands to become rest 'hubs' for delivery workers
The city will start transforming vacant newsstands and other empty public spaces into rest areas for delivery workers as part of a pilot program aimed at providing them with “essential services,” officials said Monday. A bevy of new “Street Deliveristas Hubs” will serve as sites where food couriers...
cityandstateny.com
With asylum seekers’ arrival in NYC, shelter advocates worry the city will cut legal corners
Late in the morning on Sept. 23, roughly 50 new arrivals to New York City – men, women and children, including several toddlers and babies – waited on chairs inside a gated-off section of the main entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were surrounded by bags of clothing and food, and several seemed busy feeding children.
Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased
NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
Gotham Gazette
New York's Opportunity to Purchase: Help Stabilized Renters Buy Their Buildings
Rent increases begin for roughly one million rent-stabilized New York City apartments on October 1, the highest increases since 2013. Fallout from the pandemic has strained landlords, especially owners of smaller multi-family rental buildings, and it has also dramatically impacted families who were already struggling to pay even below-market-rate rents.
How Mayor Adams plans to deal with NYC mental health crisis
It happens far too often - the vicious fatal stabbing of a veteran FDNY Lieutenant and the severe beating of a woman inside a subway station. The victims did not know their aggressors, who both experienced mental health episodes.
NY1
Analysis: Are New York voters in a better mood?
New Yorkers may be grumbling a little bit less than they did a few weeks ago following a summer of falling gas prices. And, if that trend continues, it could be good news for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks a full term. Last week's Siena College poll found a...
Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better
Street vendors angry about a long delay and a broken process for receiving promised new permits on top of what they say is a sharp rise in ticketing marched outside City Hall on Thursday. Tanaz Meghjani, The City This article was originally published on Sep 29 8:28pm EDT by THE CITY The protesters, joined by […] The post Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better appeared first on W42ST.
NY1
NYCHA receives nation’s largest free municipal broadband program
Matthew Fraser, the city’s chief technology officer, joined “In Focus” to discuss Big Apple Connect. It’s the nation’s newest, largest, free municipal broadband program for NYCHA residents and the most significant investment for the 21st century in modernizing the authority’s broadband. Spectrum is a...
NY1
Tent camps will not prevent migrants from entering NYC shelter system, officials testify
City Council members sought details from agency officials on a city effort to create the first of several temporary tent camps to house a growing number of asylum seekers from the southern border in a hearing Friday. The so-called “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers,” or HERCs, will house some...
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
As NY’s Home Health Aides Get Pay Bump, Insurance Companies Leave Employers in the Lurch
A state-funded increase in wages for the frontline workers begins Saturday, but companies say insurance providers are withholding the money. On Saturday, Adria Powell, president of the Bronx-based Cooperative Home Care Associates, will finally get to do something home health advocates have long been fighting for: raise workers’ pay above minimum wage, with the support of state funding.
What NYC renters need to know about getting landlords to turn the heat back on
Oct. 1 marks the beginning of heat season in New York City. The first day of October means heat season is officially here. Renters in New York City may soon be waking up to the smell of burning dust and the sound of old radiators clanking off the cobwebs. [ more › ]
riverdalepress.com
Retirees fear supplemental insurance switch
Martha Frazer, 79, recently underwent heart surgery. “I had an angiogram, and they said I had to have open heart surgery. Triple bypass. Almost immediately,” she said. “It was urgent.”. Thanks to her husband, Allen Frazer who worked for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for more than...
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
therealdeal.com
City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space
The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
The Jewish Press
Brooklyn College Schedules Obligatory ‘Implicit Bias Coaching’ on Yom Kippur
The Brooklyn College faculty has scheduled a mandatory “implicit bias coaching” for members of the school’s search committees for the morning of Yom Kippur. The watchdog group StopAntiSemitism reported that the coaching is remitted for many who serve on job search committees with one of many 4 Zoom periods set for 11:30 AM Wednesday, the morning of Yom Kippur.
The People’s Guide to Power preview: NY, Puerto Rico and the power of the “sixth borough”
Attendees at the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan on June 12. Sunday’s show will explore the close ties between New York, Puerto Rico and the broader Latino community. [ more › ]
