ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Obion County Fall Festival bringing family fun

OBION COUNTY, TN — Organizers are getting ready for the 30th annual Obion County Fall Fest and they joined Local 6 live in-studio to discuss their big plans. There are a lot of events happening throughout the week, including a singing competition, fundraiser, and family day. Family Day will...
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Southside Family Fun Festival to be held at Robert Coleman Park

PADUCAH — A Family Fun Festival set for Oct. 15 at Robert Coleman Park will include free activities for kids and a chance for the community to tell local leaders what improvements they'd like to see at the park. The Southside Steering Committee and the city of Paducah are...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, KY
Paducah, KY
Society
Paducah, KY
Entertainment
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Society
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Marion IL hosting 7th annual electronic recycling day

MARION, IL — Getting rid of old electronics isn't always easy. Instead of letting them sit in the corner and gather dust, you may want to consider attending the 7th annual City of Marion Electronic Recycling day. According to a release from the City of Marion, the event will...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officers invite the public to 'Coffee with a Cop'

PADUCAH — To celebrate National Coffee Day, the Paducah Police Department announced they are partnering with McDonald's for a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the 2627 Jackson St. McDonald's. "This is an opportunity for...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

WKCTC to hold drawings in October for gift cards, spring semester discount

PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College will kick off its Grand Slam Enrollment in October in advance of the beginning of the World Series. When students register between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 for the spring 2023 semester at WKCTC, their names will be entered into weekly drawings for a $100 gas card.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#American Graffiti#Art#Live Music#Performing#The Columbia Theater#The Columbia Art House#Executive Board
wpsdlocal6.com

Woodlands Nature Station welcomes new bald eagle

CADIZ, KY — The Woodlands Nature Station recently welcomed their newest feathered friend to the family– a bald eagle named Didatinidohi. According to a social media post from the station, Didatinidohi (ᏗᏓᏘᏂᏙᎯ in the Cherokee alphabet) is an adult male bald eagle who was found with a suspected gunshot wound to his wing.
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission

Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022

Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
MURRAY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Paducah woman

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police locate Paducah woman reported missing

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning

Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
DRESDEN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Work zone shifts on US 62 in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic change on the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone in western McCracken County on Monday, Oct. 3. The work zone runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy