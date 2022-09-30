Read full article on original website
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
wpsdlocal6.com
Fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis to include vendors, celebrity guests
METROPOLIS, IL — The fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis event will include two days of family fun, vendors, celebrity guests and more. Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles will host the event on Oct. 21 and 22 on Market Street in Metropolis, Illinois. Activities include a Mini-Con at Hidden...
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County Fall Festival bringing family fun
OBION COUNTY, TN — Organizers are getting ready for the 30th annual Obion County Fall Fest and they joined Local 6 live in-studio to discuss their big plans. There are a lot of events happening throughout the week, including a singing competition, fundraiser, and family day. Family Day will...
kbsi23.com
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southside Family Fun Festival to be held at Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — A Family Fun Festival set for Oct. 15 at Robert Coleman Park will include free activities for kids and a chance for the community to tell local leaders what improvements they'd like to see at the park. The Southside Steering Committee and the city of Paducah are...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Marion IL hosting 7th annual electronic recycling day
MARION, IL — Getting rid of old electronics isn't always easy. Instead of letting them sit in the corner and gather dust, you may want to consider attending the 7th annual City of Marion Electronic Recycling day. According to a release from the City of Marion, the event will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bayou Bluff Bales kicks off fourth year of annual tradition, helping families in need
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — It's an annual tradition where you can see all kinds of shapes and designs on straw and hay bales. The fourth year of Bayou Bluff Bales kicked off on Saturday. It started out as a friendly contest. "We kind of got into a little competition...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers invite the public to 'Coffee with a Cop'
PADUCAH — To celebrate National Coffee Day, the Paducah Police Department announced they are partnering with McDonald's for a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the 2627 Jackson St. McDonald's. "This is an opportunity for...
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC to hold drawings in October for gift cards, spring semester discount
PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College will kick off its Grand Slam Enrollment in October in advance of the beginning of the World Series. When students register between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 for the spring 2023 semester at WKCTC, their names will be entered into weekly drawings for a $100 gas card.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woodlands Nature Station welcomes new bald eagle
CADIZ, KY — The Woodlands Nature Station recently welcomed their newest feathered friend to the family– a bald eagle named Didatinidohi. According to a social media post from the station, Didatinidohi (ᏗᏓᏘᏂᏙᎯ in the Cherokee alphabet) is an adult male bald eagle who was found with a suspected gunshot wound to his wing.
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
wpsdlocal6.com
Realty business rebuilding its location in downtown Mayfield receives $17,000 from D.R.E.A.M. Together program
MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield business on Thursday received a check for $17,000 from a program focused on revitalizing downtown Mayfield after the city was struck by an EF-4 tornado last December. FNB Bank and First Kentucky Bank teamed up to create the D.R.E.A.M. Together program. D.R.E.A.M. is short...
Murray Ledger & Times
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's home of the month for October
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced McCracken County's home of the month for October. The board selected the home of Dale and Alma Lynn in the Heath community.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
wpsdlocal6.com
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
Work zone shifts on US 62 in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic change on the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone in western McCracken County on Monday, Oct. 3. The work zone runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce...
