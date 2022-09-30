ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do flies rub their limbs together?

(WHTM) — We have all seen flies do it. They land on a surface, stay perfectly still, and then rub their limbs together like a supervillain that wants to dominate the world. Well, that last part may not be true. But, why do flies rub their limbs together? It may sound like an oxymoron, but, […]
SheKnows

This $6 Trap With Over 26,000 Reviews ‘Works Like a Charm’ for Getting Rid of Gnats, Fruit Flies, & Mosquitos

If there’s one thing we absolutely hate, it’s fruit flies. Fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitos: you name it, and we hate it. They always seem to multiply like crazy, and then one or two becomes a swarm. They’re a nuisance, to put it lightly, and we’ve tried everything. Trust us; we’ve done the plant mixtures Instagram influencers recommended to protect our plants and the apple cider vinegar and soap concoction everyone uses. While they work short-term, it’s not a solution we want to do all the time. Thanks to Amazon, we found a secret must-have for fighting this problem, and it’s nearly...
Tree Hugger

Wildlife, Plants, and Climate Star in Winning Photo Awards

A pair of friendly lions stroll affectionately in Kenya. A factory in Greece takes the beach away from vacationers. Ghost mushrooms emit an eerie glow in an Australian forest. These are some of the winning images in the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Photo Contest. More people than ever participated in this year’s competition which saw more than 100,000 entries from 196 different countries and territories.
Freethink

Scientists discover animal that doesn’t need oxygen to live

In the time it takes you to read this article, you’re likely to breathe a few dozen times. Some animals don’t breathe as often, and they don’t require nearly as much oxygen. The Loggerhead sea turtle, for example, can take one breath and stay underwater for about 10 hours. Still, it’s long been thought that all animals need to breathe oxygen to stay alive.
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
The Valley Citizen

Learn 100 Valley Birds #7: Valley Goldfinches

This is a three-fer post featuring the three species of Goldfinch that occur in the Valley. The first two, American Goldfinch and Lesser Goldfinch are Common Year-round Residents of the valley, while the third species, Lawrence’s Goldfinch, is a bonus species Rare Year-round Resident here. American Goldfinch – Spinus...
Andrei Tapalaga

The US Government Proposed To Nuke the Moon

The ultimate way to show power to the worldCuriosmos. The United States has come up with a number of plans to become the dominating force in the globe. In spite of the fact that not all of these recommendations were pursued and carried out by the army, the bulk of them was, and they came in various forms and sizes. Particularly during the Cold War, when Americans faced up against the Red Bear in the East, this was true. As the USSR began to catch up to the US in terms of technology in the 1950s and 1960s, plans were made to show the American people that the US still held the upper hand. When a certain strategy was revealed, it would startle the entire globe.
Tree Hugger

California Decriminalizes Jaywalking Laws

Jaywalking is illegal throughout most of the United States but ticketing for the act varies by region: Some places (like Boston and New York) don't ticket for it while others (like California) do. Jaywalking wasn't illegal until a 1925 law made it so in Los Angeles as the automotive industry soared. The policy was copied everywhere else, according to Peter Norton's "Fighting Traffic."
The Guardian

Country diary: While I was watching pipit and cuckoo, so was something else

With my back to an oak tree in the last copse below Carneddi’s fridd wall, I focus my glass on a low branch where a tree pipit is feeding a young cuckoo. Pale green caterpillars dangling from the pipit’s bill contrast neatly with the pink of this foster parent’s lower mandible. The cuckoo, plump and ungainly, gorges itself and looks for more. The pipit flies up into the foliage to oblige, and swiftly returns with another neat rack of fuel for the immense journey to sub-Saharan Africa on which this youngster will soon embark.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland's smallest bat's survival threatened

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — What tricolor bats lack in size, they make up for in their important role in insect control and pollination. But their survival is being threatened by biological and environmental factors.The tricolor bats' range includes Maryland and the Eastern Shore. They weigh only 6 grams, with a body length of just slightly over 3 inches. Despite their diminutive size, they serve a big role in pest control by eating a number of insects that endanger crops. For an animal weighing roughly the same as a quarter, it's one of the most prolific natural control measures of grain...
