New York state marching band rankings week 4: Who’s hitting their strides midseason?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A little more than halfway through the 2022 marching band season, several teams in each division are locking in ahead of the state championship show on Oct. 30 in Syracuse University’s JMA Dome. No school is flexing its muscle more than Cicero-North Syracuse.
Baldwinsville edges Liverpool in marching band national division showdown (121 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville marching band edged out a win in the national division of West Genesee’s showcase on Saturday night. The Bees compiled a score of 83.8, just ahead of Liverpool’s 82.45. The competition was held at East Syracuse Minoa because of field work at West Genesee’s home stadium. The Wildcats performed an exhibition, meaning they were not scored.
Class B football roundup: Chittenango shuts out Cortland, 31-0
Kyle Werhlin scored two second-quarter touchdowns lead Chittenango to a 41-0 shutout over Cortland in a Class B contest. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Syracuse
11-17-19-21-38 The winning ticket worth $42,540.50 was sold in Onondaga County at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse. That's the way to jump-start the weekend - Liquor and a winning lottery ticket. Powerball Winner in New York. It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player...
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego professor’s projects support Great Lakes ecosystem
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist — a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species — Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico spikers fall to Westhill
The Mexico varsity girls volleyball team fell to Westhill 3-0 on Thursday. Westhill beat Mexico by game scores of 25-9, 25-4, and 25-13.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
Syracuse-Wagner drew smallest Dome crowd of the season, but N.C. State could bring a big number
Syracuse, N.Y. — The inside of the JMA Wireless Dome emptied early on Saturday night as Syracuse football cruised to a 59-0 victory over Wagner. But the stands weren’t very full to begin with. Only 33,373 people were in attendance for Syracuse’s shutout win. It’s the lowest attendance...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 30-October 2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September flew by! During this first weekend of October, be sure to see and do all the things available in the area. These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to […]
cnycentral.com
NBC New York
9 New York Counties Back at ‘High' Risk, Masking Advised Amid COVID Uptick
For the first time in months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases and patients hospitalized with the virus. As of Thursday, the CDC identified nine counties in New York state that met the criteria, w...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Video: See how new I-690 exits will change commute to Syracuse University, hospitals, dome
Say goodbye to some of the traffic jams and scary highway mergers on the way to and from basketball and football games on Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Even before the state tears down the I-81 overpass that drops drivers at Harrison and Adams streets, a new exit will be built on Interstate 690 to give drivers another option to get downtown.
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
localsyr.com
Unbeaten Syracuse rocks Wagner at the Dome
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the first time in 35 years the Syracuse Orange football program is 5-0. SU blowing out Wagner on Saturday at the Dome 59-0. SU would take the opening drive of the game, marching 55 yards in eight plays. Garrett Shrader capped off the drive, scampering in from a yard out.
spectrumlocalnews.com
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
