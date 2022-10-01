ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville edges Liverpool in marching band national division showdown (121 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville marching band edged out a win in the national division of West Genesee’s showcase on Saturday night. The Bees compiled a score of 83.8, just ahead of Liverpool’s 82.45. The competition was held at East Syracuse Minoa because of field work at West Genesee’s home stadium. The Wildcats performed an exhibition, meaning they were not scored.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

SUNY Oswego professor’s projects support Great Lakes ecosystem

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist — a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species — Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
OSWEGO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Unbeaten Syracuse rocks Wagner at the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the first time in 35 years the Syracuse Orange football program is 5-0. SU blowing out Wagner on Saturday at the Dome 59-0. SU would take the opening drive of the game, marching 55 yards in eight plays. Garrett Shrader capped off the drive, scampering in from a yard out.
SYRACUSE, NY

