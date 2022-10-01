Read full article on original website
Oswego varsity boys volleyball team charges back to defeat F-M Hornets
OSWEGO — Storming back from a 2-0 deficit, the Oswego varsity boys volleyball team defeated visiting Fayetteville-Manlius 3-2 on Thursday. F-M won the first game 25-14 and the second game 27-25.
Section III Athletics announces the appointment of interim executive director
EAST SYRACUSE — Section III Athletics of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Tuesday that Dr. Tamela Ray will serve as the interim executive director of Section III Athletics. Ray will serve the 105-member school districts while the board of directors begins a search...
SUNY Oswego professor’s projects support Great Lakes ecosystem
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist — a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species — Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
Connie Marie Sheltra
Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident.
