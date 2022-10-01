Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Section III Athletics announces the appointment of interim executive director
EAST SYRACUSE — Section III Athletics of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Tuesday that Dr. Tamela Ray will serve as the interim executive director of Section III Athletics. Ray will serve the 105-member school districts while the board of directors begins a search...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mat Williamson will be looking for some magic to defend his Super DIRT Week crown
OSWEGO — Looking for a Super DIRT Week hat trick, Mat Williamson said he might need some magic to pull that one out of his hat. Williamson has won the past two Super DIRT Week finales — the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway — in 2019 and 2021. But in both of those cases, he was riding with momentum.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Apparel for the people: SUNY Oswego student creates new apparel line to bring more variety
OSWEGO — “There’s so much to expect,” said Anthony Vasquez, the founder of Oz Apparel. Oz Apparel is a clothing brand designed by Vasquez for SUNY Oswego students as an alternative to The College Store on campus.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego professor’s projects support Great Lakes ecosystem
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist — a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species — Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Connie Marie Sheltra
Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident.
Comments / 0