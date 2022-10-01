ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Mat Williamson will be looking for some magic to defend his Super DIRT Week crown

OSWEGO — Looking for a Super DIRT Week hat trick, Mat Williamson said he might need some magic to pull that one out of his hat. Williamson has won the past two Super DIRT Week finales — the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway — in 2019 and 2021. But in both of those cases, he was riding with momentum.
SUNY Oswego professor’s projects support Great Lakes ecosystem

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist — a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species — Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
Connie Marie Sheltra

Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident.
