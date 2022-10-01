OSWEGO — Looking for a Super DIRT Week hat trick, Mat Williamson said he might need some magic to pull that one out of his hat. Williamson has won the past two Super DIRT Week finales — the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway — in 2019 and 2021. But in both of those cases, he was riding with momentum.

