Mat Williamson will be looking for some magic to defend his Super DIRT Week crown

localsyr.com
Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway
(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 3. Tuesday, October 4 will...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse football awaits a chance to announce itself as a title contender
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse broke into the national polls. Now it awaits a chance to announce itself as an ACC title contender.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico spikers fall to Westhill
The Mexico varsity girls volleyball team fell to Westhill 3-0 on Thursday. Westhill beat Mexico by game scores of 25-9, 25-4, and 25-13.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Syracuse
11-17-19-21-38 The winning ticket worth $42,540.50 was sold in Onondaga County at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse. That's the way to jump-start the weekend - Liquor and a winning lottery ticket. Powerball Winner in New York. It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player...
oswegocountybusiness.com
‘Good Things’ Are Happening in Fulton
The city of Fulton is positioned to see “significant positive impact” from its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. “As a recipient community, investors, developers and small businesses from both inside and outside the city are showing interest that will result in investment far beyond the DRI $10 million,” she said.
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Section III Athletics announces the appointment of interim executive director
EAST SYRACUSE — Section III Athletics of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Tuesday that Dr. Tamela Ray will serve as the interim executive director of Section III Athletics. Ray will serve the 105-member school districts while the board of directors begins a search...
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
oswegocountybusiness.com
For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant
After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
Syracuse Basketball: Projected starting rotation 2.0 for the 2022-23 season
The calendar recently turned to October, which means that Syracuse basketball will tip off its 2022-23 regular season in about a month’s time. Now I know that we’re all knee-deep in excitement over what Syracuse football and other Orange sports have done this fall, but I’m also really pumped for the upcoming hoops campaign.
Bruce Coville Halloween Writing Contest 2022: Mystery at Mousewell Manor
Editor’s note: Children’s writer Bruce Coville of Syracuse has once again written the beginning of a Halloween story - and he needs an ending. Finish the story and send it to us. Winners will be chosen in each of three groups: kindergarten through third grade, fourth and fifth grades, and sixth and seventh grades. (See contest rules below.) Winning entries will be published on syracuse.com and in The Post-Standard.
78-year-old man dies after three-car crash in Cayuga County
Brutus, N.Y. -- A 78-year-old man died after a three-car crash on State Rt. 34 in Cayuga County Friday afternoon, deputies said. David Adams, of Auburn, was pronounced dead at Auburn Community hospital following the collision in the town of Brutus, according to a news release from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.
Fulton Mayor Announces Police Campaign To Enforce New York State Crosswalk Law
FULTON – The city of Fulton Police Department will be ramping up efforts to enforce the New York state law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis. This will be a...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Lindsey Aggregates Poised to Grow
Thanks in part to Infrastructure Bill, company expects substantial growth. Lindsey Aggregates of Oswego is poised for substantial growth, thanks in part to the recently approved Infrastructure Bill. The company, located at 5646 state Route 104, in is a major manufacturer of sand and gravel products. Lindsey Aggregates was formed...
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Sean Tucker reanimates Syracuse football’s offense
Syracuse improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1987 with a 59-0 win over Wagner. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While Sean Tucker averaged over ten yards a carry for Syracuse, the bulk of his success came on plays designed to either get him outside or present cutback opportunities where he could use his vision to see a crease and his speed to zip through it. Tucker’s 60-yard scoring burst came on a handoff that got him outside and he had a touchdown called back by penalty in the second quarter where he ran on the perimeter. He was still credited with 23 yards on the play and had another big run later in the second quarter on the same play call.
Video: See how new I-690 exits will change commute to Syracuse University, hospitals, dome
Say goodbye to some of the traffic jams and scary highway mergers on the way to and from basketball and football games on Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Even before the state tears down the I-81 overpass that drops drivers at Harrison and Adams streets, a new exit will be built on Interstate 690 to give drivers another option to get downtown.
waer.org
Anheuser-Busch pushes back against top polluter claim in recent report
Representatives for the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville are disputing an environment group’s recent claims that the facility is the top polluter to a nearby watershed. The report released Wednesday by the nonprofit Environment America said the 1.1 million pounds of toxins that the beer facility discharges into the Oswego...
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
