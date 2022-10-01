ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 10

BBQ-N-BEER
2d ago

Billions of tax and Fed dollars and this is STILL a problem. Where's the money going Kate Brown?? This isn't a new problem these schools are decades old.

Curtie McBurdy
2d ago

Shut down the useless public schools. Fire the corrupt teachers union. Charter schools and learning pods.

Mark Mackey
2d ago

This winter the western Oregon idiots will be crying about the next ice age. It's so cold make it stop. buck up you pansies

focushillsboro.com

Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse

One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”

To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

October summer: Fall sizzler Sunday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When temperatures are 15 degrees above average, you know you have a sizzler coming. Yes, of course, it’s relative. Yet, we have some warm summer temperatures showing up for another day. A warm and dry east breeze has cranked up the temperatures this weekend....
OREGON STATE
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Workplace injuries rise during heat waves in Oregon, OSU study finds

A new Oregon State University study shows an increased number of traumatic injuries on the job as the temperature rises, with rates higher among agriculture and construction workers. The study, published Sept. 15, analyzed worker compensation claims in Oregon from 2009 to 2018 to look at the effects of heat...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Blood Supply 'Dangerously Low' in Western Washington and Oregon

Blood donations are down close to 50 percent at Bloodworks Northwest, the supplier of all of the donated blood in Clark County and 95 percent of the donated blood in Western Washington and Oregon. Lauren Reagan, community engagement liaison for the Vancouver branch of Bloodworks Northwest, said the organization is...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Avian flu found in 2 Tillamook County backyard flocks

Tillamook County’s first two cases of avian flu were confirmed last week, bringing Oregon’s total number of cases to 13 this year. The flu was found in two neighboring flocks, which consisted of around 60 chickens and ducks. The owners did not sell eggs or poultry products. State and federal departments of agriculture humanely euthanized the flocks to prevent the spread of disease.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working

Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
OREGON STATE

