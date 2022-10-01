ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Britain Herald

Visitors support Apple Harvest Festival nonprofits despite rain delays

SOUTHINGTON – Despite a cooler and damper day, area families and nonprofit organizations turned out for the 53rd Apple Harvest Festival Saturday to support area fundraisers, take part in some festival foods and share company as festival organizers prepared for their next attractions after delays due to rain. “This...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain kicks off Main Street USA Festival Saturday

NEW BRITAIN – Main Street’s Downtown Street Festival will be held on Oct. 8 from 12-9 p.m. The “street-style festival” will include vendor and craft booths, food trucks, a beer garden, “kid’s zone” with children’s amusement attractions and live music, the “Main Street USA - New Britain, CT” Facebook page said.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare

CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
CLINTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington Apple Harvest Festival starts tonight

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The sweet smell of deep fried fritters fills the streets of Southington on Friday night. The Southington Apple Harvest Festival kicks off Friday through Sunday this week, then picks up again Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. Organizers said the annual event on the Southington Town Green...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public

NEW BRITAIN – The new-look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

First annual Connecticut Book Festival to be held

WEST HARTFORD – The Connecticut Book Festival will be held at the West Hartford Conference Center on Saturday. “Come meet authors from all over Connecticut, and more importantly, peruse the multitude of books written by authors from our very own Nutmeg State,” the CT Author and Publishers website said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven

A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Bristol Sunday

BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford

Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven

Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
Yale Daily News

East Rock to turn empty lot into pocket park

With its tall chain-link fence and bare dirt ground, the small lot at the corner of State Street and Bradley Street appears rather dreary. But when John Martin, founder of the Bradley Street Bicycle Co-op, looks at it, he sees something more. Martin sees Mulberry Jam — a landscaped community space where people can play with their kids, have a picnic or wait for the bus.
NEW HAVEN, CT

