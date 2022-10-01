Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Visitors support Apple Harvest Festival nonprofits despite rain delays
SOUTHINGTON – Despite a cooler and damper day, area families and nonprofit organizations turned out for the 53rd Apple Harvest Festival Saturday to support area fundraisers, take part in some festival foods and share company as festival organizers prepared for their next attractions after delays due to rain. “This...
New Britain Herald
New Britain kicks off Main Street USA Festival Saturday
NEW BRITAIN – Main Street’s Downtown Street Festival will be held on Oct. 8 from 12-9 p.m. The “street-style festival” will include vendor and craft booths, food trucks, a beer garden, “kid’s zone” with children’s amusement attractions and live music, the “Main Street USA - New Britain, CT” Facebook page said.
Connecticut crowds with a taste for fritters flock back to Southington Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Fall fun is on at the 53rd annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival. The event kicked off tonight on North Main Street Friday night and goes on through Oct. 9. Locals keep coming back year after year for food and entertainment. FOX61 found a crowd of locals...
Register Citizen
A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare
CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
Eyewitness News
Southington Apple Harvest Festival starts tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The sweet smell of deep fried fritters fills the streets of Southington on Friday night. The Southington Apple Harvest Festival kicks off Friday through Sunday this week, then picks up again Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. Organizers said the annual event on the Southington Town Green...
Eyewitness News
Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
New Britain Herald
'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public
NEW BRITAIN – The new-look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
New Britain Herald
Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate re-opening of West Hartford's LobsterCraft
WEST HARTFORD – An official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of LobsterCraft will take place on Tuesday. The West Hartford location originally opened its doors in September 2021, and briefly closed in June 2022 for internal renovations. The official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the West Hartford...
NBC Connecticut
Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Museum of American Art to feature Cheshire artist in latest exhibit
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art will launch its newest series of exhibitions in its recently restored Landers House, entitled Elizabeth Gourlay: Eclectic Threads. It will be on view starting Oct. 7. It will be Chester-based artist Gourlay’s first solo exhibition at the museum.
New Britain Herald
First annual Connecticut Book Festival to be held
WEST HARTFORD – The Connecticut Book Festival will be held at the West Hartford Conference Center on Saturday. “Come meet authors from all over Connecticut, and more importantly, peruse the multitude of books written by authors from our very own Nutmeg State,” the CT Author and Publishers website said.
Eyewitness News
Wishes on Wheels convoy rolls out to raise money for Make-A-Wish CT
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Drivers are starting an 11 mile ride as part of the Wishes on Wheels event today in East Hartford. 500 trucks gathered at Rentschler Field on Sunday to raise money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. The truck convoy, called Wishes on Wheels, is an annual event that...
NewsTimes
Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven
A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
New Britain Herald
Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Bristol Sunday
BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
Register Citizen
First frost of season possible in parts of CT tonight, weather service says
Parts of northwest Connecticut could see the first frost of the season as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s or even colder Monday night, the National Weather Service said. In other parts of the state, coastal flooding is possible in parts of Fairfield County on Monday and...
Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven
Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
WTNH.com
West Hartford’s 25th annual Park Road parade cancelled due to weather
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s annual Park Road parade is cancelled amid weather concerns, city officials said. The parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1, will no longer go on as planned due to the high probability of rain. This would have been the parade’s 25-year anniversary.
Yale Daily News
East Rock to turn empty lot into pocket park
With its tall chain-link fence and bare dirt ground, the small lot at the corner of State Street and Bradley Street appears rather dreary. But when John Martin, founder of the Bradley Street Bicycle Co-op, looks at it, he sees something more. Martin sees Mulberry Jam — a landscaped community space where people can play with their kids, have a picnic or wait for the bus.
