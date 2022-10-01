ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

I AM, WHO I AM.
2d ago

if Biden is reelected.. we will all be in bread lines, he and his fellow democrats, are trying to make a great depression.. and, Biden will not help the American citizens.

Susan Hanlon
2d ago

I just say to hell with trying to even try to do the electric charging. I will never own an electric car. Thank God I am old. Sounds like we better start drilling oil, and natural grass to ship to Europe.

Richard Russell
1d ago

Just goes to show this day and age anyone or any company will find a way to theive to profit them selves.This is just going to happen more and more as our government is just handing money out like candy to the rich and wealthy who keep on abusing the system for there own personnel banking system.

centraloregondaily.com

Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon adds extra protections for utility customers through rule changes

The Oregon Public Utility Commission has changed its rules to protect more people from having their utilities disconnected due to nonpayment. The changes include extra protections during extreme weather events, like wildfires or extreme cold, according to a press release. Now, utility companies can’t shut off services due to nonpayment during wildfire evacuations. They also can’t disconnect services when the air quality index is at or above 100, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the Environmental Protection Agency.
OREGON STATE
canbyfirst.com

Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site

In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
GRAND RONDE, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”

To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
focushillsboro.com

Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse

One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale

In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush

Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kptv.com

Online portal gives access to half million northwest records, photos

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A digital portal is now online which gives people instant access to more than half a million records and historical photos from northwest history, the State Library of Oregon announced last week. The project is a collaboration between the State Library of Oregon, Oregon Heritage Commission...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working

Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
OREGON STATE

