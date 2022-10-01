ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Jae Crowder

With the 2022-23 NBA season inching close, it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks may not be done tinkering with their roster just yet. Speculation started when ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast recently that he bets the Bucks will take a look at Jae Crowder on the trade market. A disgruntled Crowder recently asked the Phoenix Suns for a trade, and there are reportedly several teams looking to acquire him before this coming season begins. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein (subscription required), the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bucks are two teams who have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran forward. With Crowder looking for a new home and the Bucks rumored to be interested, let us break down the pros and cons of Milwaukee bringing in the 32-year-old.
NBA Fans React To Phoenix Suns Losing To The Adelaide 36ers By 10 Points In Pre-Season: "Embarrassing The NBA"

The Phoenix Suns were hoping to prove to the world that they are better than the last time we saw them play basketball, in a Game 7 blowout to the lower-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. After a tumultuous offseason with trade rumors, ownership sanctions, and player extension drama, the Suns wanted to get their season off to a good start in a pre-season game against the Adelaide 36ers.
DeMar DeRozan reveals he was “hell bent” on being a Laker

DeMar DeRozan believed he was joining the Los Angeles Lakers until the Westbrook trade scuttled plans. Five time All Star, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls sure has a soft spot for his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers; so much so that the 33-year old thought he would pitch tent with the Gold and Purple.
3 storylines to watch from Portland Trail Blazers preseason schedule

NBA basketball is almost back with the preseason getting underway this week for the new-look Blazers. Connection is key for the 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers. The team made that clear at its annual media day held Sept. 26. Finding that chemistry is so important that head coach Chauncey Billups came up with the idea to hold training camp at the University of Santa Barbara for a week in hopes of the crew bonding on and off the court with nothing but free time among themselves away from family and friends. While Billups hopes to be the most connected team in...
The Best (and Worst) NHL Teams to Watch This Season

The puck drops on the 2022 NHL season on Oct. 7, when the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators start a two-game series in Prague, Czech Republic. The North American portion of the regular season gets going on Oct. 11. This season the league gets back to what one might call a “normal” schedule following two seasons that required significant rescheduling as a result of the pandemic.
Sportsbooks suffered their first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season in Week 4

For once, NFL bettors had their day against sportsbooks in Week 4. Sunday was the first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season for several sportsbooks. SuperBook at Westgate, Caesars and WynnBet all reported losses, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, and that’s even with many books beating the public on the New England Patriots cover against the Green Bay Packers.
