Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Philadelphia 76ers Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Perhaps your loved one got a job overseas. Worse, they could be moving on. No matter what the circumstances, goodbyes can be tearful. If you care, they’re never easy. Sometimes, NBA teams have trouble saying goodbye to their players too. If a...
OKC Thunder Waive Former Mavs, Rockets And Bucks Player
According to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Sterling Brown. He has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks over five seasons in the NBA.
KENS 5
Spurs news: Giannis wants to be like Tim Duncan, team makes a new hire, father-son Spurs-themed sneakers, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule. Now let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black. SPURS MAKE A NEW HIRE. The Spurs recently added to...
The pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Jae Crowder
With the 2022-23 NBA season inching close, it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks may not be done tinkering with their roster just yet. Speculation started when ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast recently that he bets the Bucks will take a look at Jae Crowder on the trade market. A disgruntled Crowder recently asked the Phoenix Suns for a trade, and there are reportedly several teams looking to acquire him before this coming season begins. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein (subscription required), the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bucks are two teams who have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran forward. With Crowder looking for a new home and the Bucks rumored to be interested, let us break down the pros and cons of Milwaukee bringing in the 32-year-old.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Phoenix Suns Losing To The Adelaide 36ers By 10 Points In Pre-Season: "Embarrassing The NBA"
The Phoenix Suns were hoping to prove to the world that they are better than the last time we saw them play basketball, in a Game 7 blowout to the lower-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. After a tumultuous offseason with trade rumors, ownership sanctions, and player extension drama, the Suns wanted to get their season off to a good start in a pre-season game against the Adelaide 36ers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Hornets fall to Celtics. What we learned in Charlotte’s preseason-opening loss in Boston
Although he was decked out in orange sweatpants with an orange sweatshirt and bright glasses matching all the brilliant color, Terry Rozier wasn’t exactly feeling like a ray of sunshine Sunday afternoon. But the Charlotte Hornets guard also isn’t about to sound any alarms, and there’s a reason why....
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan reveals he was “hell bent” on being a Laker
DeMar DeRozan believed he was joining the Los Angeles Lakers until the Westbrook trade scuttled plans. Five time All Star, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls sure has a soft spot for his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers; so much so that the 33-year old thought he would pitch tent with the Gold and Purple.
Trail Blazers open preseason vs. LA Clippers in Seattle: Game preview, time, how to listen on radio, no TV broadcast
The Portland Trail Blazers departed training camp in Santa Barbara, California, this weekend and headed to the site of their first preseason game of the season in Seattle. Damian Lillard, for one, said he was looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of the city’s NBA fans.
3 storylines to watch from Portland Trail Blazers preseason schedule
NBA basketball is almost back with the preseason getting underway this week for the new-look Blazers. Connection is key for the 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers. The team made that clear at its annual media day held Sept. 26. Finding that chemistry is so important that head coach Chauncey Billups came up with the idea to hold training camp at the University of Santa Barbara for a week in hopes of the crew bonding on and off the court with nothing but free time among themselves away from family and friends. While Billups hopes to be the most connected team in...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Best (and Worst) NHL Teams to Watch This Season
The puck drops on the 2022 NHL season on Oct. 7, when the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators start a two-game series in Prague, Czech Republic. The North American portion of the regular season gets going on Oct. 11. This season the league gets back to what one might call a “normal” schedule following two seasons that required significant rescheduling as a result of the pandemic.
NHL・
Sportsbooks suffered their first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season in Week 4
For once, NFL bettors had their day against sportsbooks in Week 4. Sunday was the first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season for several sportsbooks. SuperBook at Westgate, Caesars and WynnBet all reported losses, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, and that’s even with many books beating the public on the New England Patriots cover against the Green Bay Packers.
