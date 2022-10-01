ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

Ramapo police: Man barricaded himself inside room with 2 large knives

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The Ramapo Police Department says an officer had to go in a house without backup Friday to deal with a barricade situation.

It happened around 1 p.m. in Northeast Ramapo.

Police say they received a call about a man who had barricaded himself in a room with two large kitchen knives after a fight at home.

The first officer there went in right away and was able to cuff the man after a little struggle.

The man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

Ramapo police say it's a good example of what officers do on volatile mental health calls.

