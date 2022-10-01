ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Mount Vernon

A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home. Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramapo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ramapo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Barricade#Kitchen Knives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to burglary, theft charges

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary and theft charges, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Steven J. McGovern, 35, of Vernon Township pled guilty on September 28 to third-degree burglary and third-degree theft before the Honorable Judge N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate

A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman struck and killed in Town of Thompson

TOWN OF THOMPSON – A woman was struck and killed after she got out of her car at 321 Old Liberty Road in the Town of Thompson at mid-morning on Friday. Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said preliminary investigation found that the female driver traveling in the area of 321 Old Liberty Road heard a noise, pulled over to check where it was coming from and was struck and killed by another car traveling in the same southbound direction toward the Village of Monticello.
THOMPSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship

The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy