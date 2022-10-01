TOWN OF THOMPSON – A woman was struck and killed after she got out of her car at 321 Old Liberty Road in the Town of Thompson at mid-morning on Friday. Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said preliminary investigation found that the female driver traveling in the area of 321 Old Liberty Road heard a noise, pulled over to check where it was coming from and was struck and killed by another car traveling in the same southbound direction toward the Village of Monticello.

THOMPSON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO