East Greenwich, RI

thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Crossroad Liquors

Established in 1995, Crossroad Liquors has been owned by Paresh Patel since 2007. Paresh’s nephew, Johnny Patel, runs the store day to day with his partner, Sunil Patel. The family has been in retail for decades: Paresh’s parents, Naram and Sangita Patel, owned a few convenience stores in the area in the 1980s and ’90s, and Paresh eventually got into the liquor store industry.
TIVERTON, RI
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island

This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
TIVERTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Historic Bristol Lighthouse Sells Above Asking Price

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International announced the sale of the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse. GoLocal first reported the historic property going on the market in August. The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, sold for $805,000. Kim Holland, Sales Associate, Mott & Chace represented the seller. James King of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. The property was listed at $750,000.
BRISTOL, RI
City
East Greenwich, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Massive construction project shines like ominous beacon on hill overlooking Johnston

FROM THE DARK SKY: These images of the Amazon construction site in Johnston, following the sunset, were captured by drones piloted by Trevor Bryan, an FAA Licensed and insured drone pilot, the owner and operator of New England Aerial Services, on Sept. 21. The illuminated project has been taking shape on the Hartford Avenue hill overlooking Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Cottrell Bridge reopens in Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cottrell Bridge reopened Monday in Westerly. The bridge connecting Route 78 and Route 1 was closed down since July. Construction began on July 5. “This is another example of RIDOT meeting the needs of the community, employing innovative bridge construction methods to replace this bridge as quickly as possible and provide a safe, modern bridge that will serve Westerly for decades to come,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said.
WESTERLY, RI
Jamestown Press

HOUSE SELLS FOR $2.2M

This property at 34 Decatur Ave. sold for $2.2 million, according to a Sept. 23 announcement by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Perched on a quiet road with views of the West Passage of Narragansett Bay, the 3,000-square-foot house on 1 acre of land sold for more than $200,000 over the list price. Nicole Carstensen, sales associate at Mott & Chace, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin with William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rimonthly.com

32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October

WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
speedonthewater.com

Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up

The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
NEWPORT, RI
Daily Voice

Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire

The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
BOSTON, MA
onthewater.com

Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island

Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Controversial Bike Lane Installed on Hope Street

On Friday night, the new bike lanes were installed in front of the Hope Street business district. The plan has been supported by Jorge Elorza’s administration and bike advocates and opposed by many small business owners in the area. The temporary project starts Saturday and lasts through the following...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Temporary bike path opens at Hope Street in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new temporary one-mile trail opened off of Hope Street Saturday. The path can be used for walking, jogging, and biking on the East Side of Providence. Jill Eschelman of the Providence Streets Coalition told ABC 6 News that there are a lot of bikers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceonline.com

HOME TOUR: Providence’s Wedding Cake House

N.B. Miranda’s term as innkeeper ends in April of 2023, and the Wedding Cake House team is looking for her successor. Interested? Apply online at DirtPalace.org. At the intersection of Plainfield Street and Manton Avenue, AKA Olneyville Square, find The Dirt Palace Storefront Window Gallery. Since 2000, this public art project has showcased the talent of hundreds of local, national, and international artists, community groups, and youth arts programming. Monthly rotating exhibits are free and on view 24/7.
PROVIDENCE, RI

