Ohio’s best picking up their pace after seven weeks in cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state’s top-ranked football teams in each division remain unchanged entering Week 8 after convincing victories around Ohio. In the northeast, St. Edward played at a state championship caliber in its 48-6 win at St. Ignatius. However, so did Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller and Lakota West as the teams ahead of the Eagles in the cleveland.com rankings for Division I. Moeller picked apart Cincinnati Elder, 42-14, a team that pushed St. Edward earlier this season.
Medina jumps into top 10 after St. Ignatius’ loss: Week 8 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s top high school football games of Week 7 caused a significant switch in the Division I state football rankings. St. Edward kept it’s No. 3 spot in the AP poll, and its No. 2 ranking in cleveland.com’s latest Top 25, after scoring 34 unanswered points to beat St. Ignatius 48-6. The Wildcats dropped out of Division I’s top 10 teams after the loss.
Watch No. 6 Medina and No. 13 Mentor combine for over 1,000 total yards: Friday Night Highlights
MEDINA, Ohio -- There certainly was not a lack of offense Friday night as the Medina Bees stood firm with a 52-38 homecoming win over Mentor. The two sides combined for 1,064 offensive yards as Mentor finished with 545 and Medina totaled 519. The Bees kicked off the offensive onslaught...
Steven Kwan held the door open for Cleveland rookies to find success: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Will Brennan has 11 days of major league service under his belt, but in that time he has been able to have an impact for the Guardians in a variety of roles. Brennan is batting .344 with a .900 OPS and seven RBI in nine games since joining the club a little over a week ago.
Medina High School tennis courts named in memory of longtime coach John Kelly
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina High School tennis court complex directly across Union Street from the high school has officially been named the John Paul Kelly Memorial Tennis Courts. The renaming was made official during a moving ceremony Saturday (Oct. 1) attended by dozens of Kelly’s former players, their families...
Watch Will Brennan crush his first big league home run to extend Guardians’ lead vs. KC (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Will Brennan already had a good day going when he tripled to lead off the first inning and scored Cleveland’s first run against Kansas City on an Amed Rosario sacrifice fly. His day got even better when he stepped to the plate in the second and crushed his first career home run, a three-run blast to center off Royals righty Max Castillo that gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead.
How Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Without Myles Garrett due to his car accident, the Browns had trouble containing the Falcons’ offense during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On 55 snaps, cornerback Denzel Ward led the unit in overall defensive grading with an overall 86.7 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Ravenna Southeast (cancelled) Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0. Principals Athletic Conference. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 20. Wooster Triway 31, Manchester 8.
No. 6 Medina outlasts No. 13 Mentor 52-38 to take command in the GCC
MEDINA, Ohio -- Last year, ESPN came to Mentor to broadcast Medina’s 35-14 win that sent them to a Greater Cleveland Conference crown and undefeated regular season. The two wasted no time putting points up in this year’s battle that could determine the outcome of the Greater Cleveland Conference this season.
Roller Derby ‘black and blue’ bout is coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Burning River Roller Derby’s ‘black and blue’ bout is coming back. After a three-year hiatus, the intra-league flat-track match that raises money for charity is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Soccer Sportsplex in North Olmsted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Match begins at 6 p.m.
How Nick Chubb, Jacoby Brissett and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns offense struggled to put points on the board, during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On 19 snaps, receiver David Bell led the Browns offensive unit in overall offensive grading, with a 84.3 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Guardians prepare for playoffs with new championship banner
It's a tradition reserved for champions.
