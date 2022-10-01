ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio’s best picking up their pace after seven weeks in cleveland.com state football rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state’s top-ranked football teams in each division remain unchanged entering Week 8 after convincing victories around Ohio. In the northeast, St. Edward played at a state championship caliber in its 48-6 win at St. Ignatius. However, so did Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller and Lakota West as the teams ahead of the Eagles in the cleveland.com rankings for Division I. Moeller picked apart Cincinnati Elder, 42-14, a team that pushed St. Edward earlier this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina jumps into top 10 after St. Ignatius’ loss: Week 8 AP high school football poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s top high school football games of Week 7 caused a significant switch in the Division I state football rankings. St. Edward kept it’s No. 3 spot in the AP poll, and its No. 2 ranking in cleveland.com’s latest Top 25, after scoring 34 unanswered points to beat St. Ignatius 48-6. The Wildcats dropped out of Division I’s top 10 teams after the loss.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Will Brennan crush his first big league home run to extend Guardians’ lead vs. KC (Video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Will Brennan already had a good day going when he tripled to lead off the first inning and scored Cleveland’s first run against Kansas City on an Amed Rosario sacrifice fly. His day got even better when he stepped to the plate in the second and crushed his first career home run, a three-run blast to center off Royals righty Max Castillo that gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 7, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Ravenna Southeast (cancelled) Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0. Principals Athletic Conference. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 20. Wooster Triway 31, Manchester 8.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Roller Derby ‘black and blue’ bout is coming up

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Burning River Roller Derby’s ‘black and blue’ bout is coming back. After a three-year hiatus, the intra-league flat-track match that raises money for charity is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Soccer Sportsplex in North Olmsted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Match begins at 6 p.m.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal sees Jacob Runyan, partner Chase Cominsky disqualified from Cleveland event

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jacob Runyan of Cleveland and his tournament fishing partner, Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, Pa., had seemed to be the best walleye anglers to ever probe the big waters of Lake Erie for money-winning trophy walleye the last couple of years. That all stopped on Saturday afternoon when the pair weighed a limit of five walleye on a tournament stage perched in the parking lot of Gordon Park in the Cleveland Metroparks.
CLEVELAND, OH
