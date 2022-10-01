Read full article on original website
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
'Votto-ble, duh': Reds' Joey Votto reacts to Bengals' Thursday night audible tribute
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto shared a humorous reaction to a tweet with video that pointed out that quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals used his name while calling an audible during the fourth quarter of their 27-15 win Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. From Votto via Twitter...
Bengals vs. Ravens point spread odds: What’s the line on Sunday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point underdogs for its game at Baltimore on Sunday night. If the line holds it would be the first time the Bengals play as an underdog this season. They opened as underdogs against the Cowboys, but the point spread flipped after starting...
High school football scores for Week 7 | Vote for Player of the Week
The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown.
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Rutgers’ Greg Schiano said about their heated exchange
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day had “no hard feelings” against Rutgers coach Greg Schiano following their brief on-field exchange in the fourth quarter of the Buckeyes’ 49-10 victory on Saturday. Ohio State players took offense to a late hit against punter Jesse...
Western Brown's Drew Novak moves to No. 3 on OHSAA's career passing yards list
Western Brown senior QB Drew Novak moved into third place on the state's all-time career passing yards list as the Broncos defeated visiting Clinton-Massie 50-28 Friday night.
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Pickett sparks Steelers, but it's not enough in loss to Jets
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett provided a brief second-half spark for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a couple fourth-quarter turnovers and a defensive meltdown allowed the New York Jets to rally late and escape with a 24-20 victory on Sunday
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt
ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
How Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals defense stayed sturdy, through Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. After 56 snaps, defensive-end Sam Hubbard led the Bengals in overall defensive grading, with a 81.2 rating, and a rush-defense rating of 84.5, according to Pro Football Focus. Free safety Jessie Bates III...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 6 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As soon as I thought Ohio State football and Georgia had separated themselves in the top two spots of the AP Top 25, things got slightly more complicated Saturday. Not for OSU, which beat Rutgers 49-10 without two of the best offensive players in the country....
Cincinnati Bengals new practice bubble goes up
CINCINNATI — Drivers on the Brent Spence Bridge will be getting used to a new sight as they enter the city. The Cincinnati Bengals' new practice bubble is now visible from the highway. The practice bubble is long overdue, because just about every NFL team has one. So for...
Guardians going deep in playoffs? Ignored by national media? Keeping Amed Rosario? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The playoffs loom for the Cleveland Guardians – I still can’t believe I’m writing this because it’s been such an amazing season. Anyway, fans have questions:. Hey, Terry: After the season the Guardians have put together, I feel any success in the...
How Joe Burrow, Hayden Hurst and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense was steady during the first half of Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Tee Higgins led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 85.0, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, Joe Mixon led the team in pass-block grading...
