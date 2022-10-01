JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO