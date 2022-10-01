ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland.com

Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt

ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Bengals new practice bubble goes up

CINCINNATI — Drivers on the Brent Spence Bridge will be getting used to a new sight as they enter the city. The Cincinnati Bengals' new practice bubble is now visible from the highway. The practice bubble is long overdue, because just about every NFL team has one. So for...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL
