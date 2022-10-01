ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

THV11

Recycle Bikes for Kids hosts block party

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans in North Little Rock have been working very hard to make it easier for area families to get bicycles. On Sunday afternoon, Recycle Bikes for Kids, an organization that fixes up bikes to give away to children, hosted a block party.
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
swark.today

Damaris Martinez is Bobcats 2022 Homecoming Queen

At a coronation and pep rally held on the field at Hope High School’s Hammons Stadium the 2022 Homecoming Queen Damaris Martinez was issued her tiara. After the crowning, Martinez was given a microphone and spoke to the attendees: “I’m a little scared so … I want to thank God to begin with because I wouldn’t be here if he weren’t by my side. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and always loving me. Especially the teachers for not giving up on me, even though I’m hard-headed, so I pay attention in class. I’m so happy to be your queen. I love everyone here and I hope you all have a good night tonight.”
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
THV11

What to know before voting in Arkansas's 2022 elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All eyes are on the Arkansas gubernatorial race for the 2022 elections, but voters will also decide if marijuana is legalized for recreational use as well as other issues and races. And in Little Rock, voters will choose whether Frank Scott Jr. remains as mayor...
THV11

This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
THV11

Pumpkin patches open despite record inflation, weather challenges

ROLAND, Ark. — Dozens of families have been getting out and taking advantage of the recent pleasant weather in Arkansas. Now that we turned the calendar to October, many are now gearing up for Halloween— however, some challenges this year have threatened a big part of the holiday tradition.
matadornetwork.com

Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton

Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
KTLO

North Little Rock teen sentenced to 20 years in fatal June 2020 shooting

LITTLE ROCK — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for shooting two men, killing one of them, two years ago just after his 17th birthday. Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show D’Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and first-degree...
