Recycle Bikes for Kids hosts block party
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans in North Little Rock have been working very hard to make it easier for area families to get bicycles. On Sunday afternoon, Recycle Bikes for Kids, an organization that fixes up bikes to give away to children, hosted a block party.
Small business in Southwest Little Rock connects Latinx community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've found yourself with a craving for dessert, there's no shortage of sweet, salty, and spicy treats at Tino’s in Southwest Little Rock. Tino Guevara, the owner of Tino's, has a wide variety of treats in his shop. "Some flavors are water-based some...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Arkansas rice industry donates 214,900 lbs. to local foodbank in honor of Rice Month
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas rice industry donated more than 214,900 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of National Rice Month on Thursday, September 29. The donation came from seven different mills and will provide over 1.6 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors all across the state.
Little Rock School District to encourage safe gun storage via student handbook
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Educating students has always been the goal of the Little Rock School District, but so has being able to keep the students safe while they learn. The school board has made strides to encourage safety off campus as well. "Because it's all about safety, and...
New Millennium gifts $1,200 to Clinton Primary first grade teachers for classroom materials
HOPE, AR – The first grade teachers at Clinton Primary School would like to thank New Millennium for the generous donation to spend in their classrooms. The donation of $1,200 will be split among the first grade teachers, including a teacher who recently moved from first grade to kindergarten.
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
Damaris Martinez is Bobcats 2022 Homecoming Queen
At a coronation and pep rally held on the field at Hope High School’s Hammons Stadium the 2022 Homecoming Queen Damaris Martinez was issued her tiara. After the crowning, Martinez was given a microphone and spoke to the attendees: “I’m a little scared so … I want to thank God to begin with because I wouldn’t be here if he weren’t by my side. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and always loving me. Especially the teachers for not giving up on me, even though I’m hard-headed, so I pay attention in class. I’m so happy to be your queen. I love everyone here and I hope you all have a good night tonight.”
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
What to know before voting in Arkansas's 2022 elections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All eyes are on the Arkansas gubernatorial race for the 2022 elections, but voters will also decide if marijuana is legalized for recreational use as well as other issues and races. And in Little Rock, voters will choose whether Frank Scott Jr. remains as mayor...
This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
Pumpkin patches open despite record inflation, weather challenges
ROLAND, Ark. — Dozens of families have been getting out and taking advantage of the recent pleasant weather in Arkansas. Now that we turned the calendar to October, many are now gearing up for Halloween— however, some challenges this year have threatened a big part of the holiday tradition.
Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton
Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
Little Rock police investigating Sunday homicide
Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation after an incident that happened Sunday evening.
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
LR Animal Village offers $15 pet microchipping Oct. 8
The Little Rock animal shelter support group offers a one-day program to reduce the chance of losing a pet.
North Little Rock teen sentenced to 20 years in fatal June 2020 shooting
LITTLE ROCK — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for shooting two men, killing one of them, two years ago just after his 17th birthday. Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show D’Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and first-degree...
