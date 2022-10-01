Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Suspect arrested after murder on Crawford Road in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested after a Saturday murder in Opelika. On October 1, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
1 dead in overnight double shooting, Montgomery police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Williams and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
WSFA
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin said the child had been walking alone for nearly two hours when found on Fitzpatrick Road. Deputies then went door-to-door to find the child’s guardians.
alabamanews.net
One Man Killed, Another Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Sunday. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Pine Street at around 2:12AM. That’s where they found 23-year-old Reginald Woods of Montgomery and another man with gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead. The other man’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika. The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
WSFA
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
WSFA
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Selma Senior Shot Answering the Door at Her Home
A 70 year old woman is shot and killed Wednesday night at her home in east Selma. Now police are asking for help from the community — to try and find her killer. It’s the 3rd consecutive week — that someone has been shot to death — in the Queen City.
$100,000 seized in Alabama student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, A.L. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Narcotics agents served a search warrant on Sept. 22 at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
wvasfm.org
MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement
The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 231 in Pike County Sunday night
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge, died after being hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi A. Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana, ALEA said.
selmasun.com
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
Kait 8
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released the medical records of an inmate after images of him looking physically thin and sick went viral online, prompting a public outcry on social media. The corrections department released the medical records of 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan Tuesday. The department...
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Elmore County Law Day proves that Learning Can be Fun
Elmore County Law Day brought in hundreds of elementary students from our area Friday to the Judicial Complex in Wetumpka for a day of fun, meeting first responders and learning about different branches of law enforcement. This year, the court case presented to students, who served as the jury, covered...
Alabama prison visitations canceled this weekend as inmates continue to protest conditions
A statement from ADOC says that visitation access was canceled due to the "impact on staff resources" as inmates in most male prisons have refused to work this week. The release says that inmates have been informed of the news already.
alabamanews.net
Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
WSFA
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
Comments / 0