A homeless man has been arrested for killing a 74-year-old Carmichael resident. At around 8:45 Wednesday night, Darin Chastain was seen screaming and throwing rocks at a random house on Kenneth Avenue. The homeowner, James C. Raleigh went outside to see what was happening. That's when Chastain, who was reportedly under the influence, assaulted the elderly man. When officers arrived, Raleigh collapsed and was given CPR, but later died at the hospital. Sacramento Supervisor Rich Desmond released a statement saying Raleigh was a close family friend for many generations and he's "heart-broken over the gruesome and senseless murder". He added that "this level of crime will never be acceptable in our community." Chastain is now facing homicide charges.

CARMICHAEL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO