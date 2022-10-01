Read full article on original website
TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
Spencer Strider Still isn't Throwing for the Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider has yet to begin throwing for the Atlanta Braves, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Strider has been on the injured list since Sept. 18 due to an oblique strain. This injury was brutal in its timing, and for the person, it took away. Strider has been nothing short of sensational for the Braves since being called up from Triple-A. His fastball is right up there with some of the best in the game, and he can go pitch for pitch with someone like Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. The fact that Strider won’t pitch this weekend for the Braves as they take on the Mets in what is essentially a series to see who will win the National League East already puts the team at a severe disadvantage. If he is also unable to return to his prior self as they try and defend their World Series title, then it will be hard to see the Braves repeating as champions.
MLB・
The Houston Astros will Move Jose Urquidy to the Bullpen
The Houston Astros have announced that Jose Urquidy will be moved to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is not a knock on Urquidy but more that the Astros are loaded with starting pitchers. Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers, and Cristian Javier are ahead of Urquidy in the starting pitcher pecking order. Urquidy will likely work as a long man out of the bullpen for the Astros in the playoffs, should he make their postseason roster.
Red Sox President Responds To LeBron James’ Boston Comments
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the comments made on the city of Boston by Los Angeles Lakers star and Red Sox part-owner LeBron James. However, rather than allowing his fandom — being a Massachusetts native — to direct his stance on the matter, Kennedy took a more objective approach when inserting his two cents on the comments.
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora’s ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Boston’s Division Woes
The Boston Red Sox dropped yet another game to an American League East rival, falling 10-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The loss, Boston’s 49th in the division this season, brings its AL East winning percentage to .319 on the season. With four games remaining vs. divisional opponents, the likelihood that the Red Sox avoid a 50th loss is low — something that manager Alex Cora is not happy about.
Clayton Holmes was Unavailable to the New York Yankees on Friday
Clayton Holmes was unavailable to the New York Yankees on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Holmes is dealing with a shoulder strain that required a cortisone shot. The Yankees haven’t stated when they believe Holmes might be able to return to the team. The good news is that...
Celtics Role Player Reportedly Suffers Injury In Training Camp
With Boston Celtics center Robert Williams injured to start the season, Luke Kornet was vying for backup big man minutes during training camp. But Kornet’s candidacy to take on an increased role with the Celtics, at least at the beginning of the season, just took a hit. Kornet reportedly...
Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy: It’s ‘mind-boggling’ that people think we’re cheap
As the president and CEO of the Red Sox, Sam Kennedy hears it all about his team. Every narrative about the Red Sox, in some form, lands on his desk, and he then assesses whether he thinks the public perception of the club is true or not. Some of those...
Maine Campus
Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap
The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
Blue Jays look to maintain dominance over Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete their season-long dominance of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings
A.J. Greer and Marc McLaughlin will get their latest chance to make their case for the Bruins’ opening night roster Monday night. Greer is back in the Boston lineup when the Bruins continue their preseason slate with a trip to New Jersey to dance with the Devils. Greer, who scored two goals (including the overtime winner) last week against the Rangers, wasn’t in the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia.
This Aspect Of Blake Griffin Signing Encouraging Amid Celtics Drama
Apparently, Blake Griffin wasn’t scared off by the Celtics’ current drama. In fact, it sounds like the organization’s culture, at least as it surrounds actual on-court basketball, is one of the reasons he joined the Green. Griffin is a far cry from the six-time All-Star he was...
Angels, Superstar Shohei Ohtani Reach New Contract Agreement
The first two-way talent that Major League Baseball has seen since Babe Ruth’s run in the early 1900s, Shohei Ohtani, will remain a member of the Los Angeles Angels for at least one more season after reaching a new contract extension agreement. Amid the seventh consecutive below .500 campaign...
MLB・
Red Sox Reliever Hopes To Hear From Chaim Bloom This Offseason
The Boston Red Sox have a sizable list of impending free agents once this dismal season comes to a close next week. Xander Bogaerts, if he decides to opt-out of his contract, will obviously headline the group that also features Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Michael Wacha. Further down on the list after those names is Matt Strahm, who has proven to be a reliable and versatile arm in his first season in Boston.
Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Blank Boston For Second Straight Game
The Boston Red Sox were shutout by the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-consecutive night, falling 10-0 on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-83, while the Blue Jays improved to 89-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There is something about the Blue Jays that...
numberfire.com
Red Sox' Yu Chang batting seventh Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Yu Chang at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chang will bat seventh and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Enrique Hernandez moves to centerfield and Rob Refsnyder sits. Chang has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
Red Sox Notes: Michael Wacha’s Final 2022 Start Anti-Climactic
And just like that, Michael Wacha’s 2022 season is done. Wacha arguably was the most reliable starter for the Red Sox this season, losing just two games on the year and always providing Boston a chance to win. Even a stint on the injured list couldn’t slow Wacha down, but he did finally hit that regression in his final two starts.
Patriots Bring Back Jamie Collins For Fourth New England Stint
After a string of shaky performances by their off-the-ball linebackers, the New England Patriots placed another call to an old friend. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins re-signed with the Patriots on Monday, his agent, David Canter, announced on Twitter. It was not specified whether Collins is joining New England’s 53-man roster...
NFL・
Brayan Bello’s Development Much-Needed Positive Outcome For Red Sox
If Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora needs to find a bright spot from this season, he knows what he can point toward. While enduring some ups and downs in his first action at the big league level, top pitching prospect Brayan Bello put together impressive performances that showcase his budding potential. After his final start of the season Saturday in a 10-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Bello finished his rookie campaign with a 2-8 record and a 4.71 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched — numbers which are a bit deceiving due to the soft contact that hampered him.
