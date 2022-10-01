Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
Yakima Herald Republic
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
nbcrightnow.com
CBC gets $3 million Hispanic serving institution grant
PASCO, Wash.- Columbia Basin College (CBC), has been awarded a $3 million Title V Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Grant. According to a CBC press release, the Department of Education funded grant of $3 million over five years will focus on increasing diverse students' retention and improving academic, social, and emotional success, from enrollment through graduation.
Sitting Umatilla County commissioners split on manager position
PENDLETON — Retiring Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock continues to advocate residents should have a vote on the question of hiring a county manager. “The three sitting commissioners have three different opinions on the subject,” Murdock said. “Board Chair John Shafer is adamantly opposed. Commissioner Dan Dorran is adamantly in favor. I am only interested in honoring a year-and-a-half of work by the Charter Review Committee by suggesting the matter is of sufficient importance it should be decided by the voters.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This informational mailer is not a ballot, Benton County says. It fooled some people
It was included with some utility bills.
nbcrightnow.com
Chiawana and Pasco take 4th and 5th at Cavalcade of bands
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The 40th annual Cavalcade of Bands was this weekend. Over twenty schools from around eastern Washington competed and the two high schools in Pasco finished in the top five. "It's exhilarating to know that you're out there making great memories with great people and making a great show...
DEQ fines Lamb Weston in Hermiston $127,000 for nitrogen pollution
A Lamb Weston potato plant in Boardman at the Port of Morrow. The company is facing a fine for unpermitted nitrogen discharges over a contaminated aquifer at its Hermiston plant nearby. (Kathy Aney/Oregon Capital Chronicle) A Lamb Weston plant in Hermiston allowed hundreds of tons of excess nitrogen to be...
Tri-Cities has more mental health services than ever. Then why are so many in crisis?
What to do when you or someone you love is in crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ijpr.org
New technology could keep wildfire smoke out of wine
“And we’ve decided to pick a block of Malbec today,” says Charlie Hoppes. He owns Fidelitas Winery in Richland. “So we’re gonna go check out how the picking’s going.”. It’s harvest season across much of the West. But the wine grapes in Washington are late...
46-Year-Old Nora L. Orosco Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Benton County. The officials stated that 46-year-old Nora L. Orosco was traveling in a 2015 Nissan Altima near Prosser when her vehicle left the road and hit the guardrail. The officials stated that she crossed...
Yakima Herald Republic
Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla gather for first powwow since 2019
WALLA WALLA — In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alder/Poplar reconstruction update
WALLA WALLA – The reconstruction of Alder and Poplar streets from Merriam Street to South Fifth Avenue continues to move toward completion. When the two projects are finished, the three traffic signals at the intersections of Alder/Park, Alder/Palouse, and Poplar/Palouse, will have been removed and replaced with roundabouts. Other improvements include replaced water, sewer, and storm systems, added bicycle lanes, street lighting, and pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements.
Benton County Adult Drug Court celebrates 330th graduate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin County Adult Drug Court is an intensive treatment and accountability program for those in the community who suffer from substance abuse. It involves frequent and random substance testing, weekly court appearances, family and peer support involvement and treatment and education tailored to each...
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla fire crews respond to commercial structure fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on 109 N. 12th Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday, October, 2. Fire crews arrived to find two large commercial buildings and multiple cars on fire. According to a city of Walla Walla...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
Suspicious Package Shuts Down Walla Walla Police Station on Friday
The Walla Walla Police Station was shut down after a suspicious package was found in the lobby. Police Officers discovered the package Friday at about 8 am. The Richland Police Department Bomb Squad was called out to assist with the investigation. Upon arrival at the Walla Walla Police Station, the...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Comments / 0