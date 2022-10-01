ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

CBC gets $3 million Hispanic serving institution grant

PASCO, Wash.- Columbia Basin College (CBC), has been awarded a $3 million Title V Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Grant. According to a CBC press release, the Department of Education funded grant of $3 million over five years will focus on increasing diverse students' retention and improving academic, social, and emotional success, from enrollment through graduation.
PASCO, WA
EDNPub

Sitting Umatilla County commissioners split on manager position

PENDLETON — Retiring Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock continues to advocate residents should have a vote on the question of hiring a county manager. “The three sitting commissioners have three different opinions on the subject,” Murdock said. “Board Chair John Shafer is adamantly opposed. Commissioner Dan Dorran is adamantly in favor. I am only interested in honoring a year-and-a-half of work by the Charter Review Committee by suggesting the matter is of sufficient importance it should be decided by the voters.”
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Chiawana and Pasco take 4th and 5th at Cavalcade of bands

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The 40th annual Cavalcade of Bands was this weekend. Over twenty schools from around eastern Washington competed and the two high schools in Pasco finished in the top five. "It's exhilarating to know that you're out there making great memories with great people and making a great show...
PASCO, WA
ijpr.org

New technology could keep wildfire smoke out of wine

“And we’ve decided to pick a block of Malbec today,” says Charlie Hoppes. He owns Fidelitas Winery in Richland. “So we’re gonna go check out how the picking’s going.”. It’s harvest season across much of the West. But the wine grapes in Washington are late...
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla gather for first powwow since 2019

WALLA WALLA — In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alder/Poplar reconstruction update

WALLA WALLA – The reconstruction of Alder and Poplar streets from Merriam Street to South Fifth Avenue continues to move toward completion. When the two projects are finished, the three traffic signals at the intersections of Alder/Park, Alder/Palouse, and Poplar/Palouse, will have been removed and replaced with roundabouts. Other improvements include replaced water, sewer, and storm systems, added bicycle lanes, street lighting, and pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla fire crews respond to commercial structure fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on 109 N. 12th Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday, October, 2. Fire crews arrived to find two large commercial buildings and multiple cars on fire. According to a city of Walla Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA

