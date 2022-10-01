PENDLETON — Retiring Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock continues to advocate residents should have a vote on the question of hiring a county manager. “The three sitting commissioners have three different opinions on the subject,” Murdock said. “Board Chair John Shafer is adamantly opposed. Commissioner Dan Dorran is adamantly in favor. I am only interested in honoring a year-and-a-half of work by the Charter Review Committee by suggesting the matter is of sufficient importance it should be decided by the voters.”

