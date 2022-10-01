ARGYLE, Texas — Justin Paul Elliot, 41, son of Linda Elliot, passed away on September 27, 2022. Born in Long Beach, California Justin and his mother quickly moved back to Maine where he provided warmth and light to his family on the East Coast who were instantly in love with the new addition. That joy carried over to his childhood, where Justin spent his days growing up next to his great-grandparents, who were both instrumental in his upbringing and with whom he share a deep love and connection. During his time in South Thomaston, he lived with his mother, former step-father Kenneth Miller, and siblings. He was deeply admired by his siblings and his larger group of cousins, and their families, with whom he spent many summers camping in different areas of Maine.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO