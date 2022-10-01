Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
We would be wise to elect Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff
It is deeply gratifying to be writing to recommend that my fellow Waldo County residents vote for Jason Trundy for County Sheriff. Jason has the experience, knowledge and empathy to continue to make us feel safe in our community. Jason was born and raised in Waldo County, married his high...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Sept. 24-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Scott Truax, 43, of...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 23-28. Scott J. Tedesco, 61, of Unity, possessing sexually explicit material of a minor under age 12 in Unity Feb. 20, 2019, dismissed; possessing sexually explicit material in Unity Feb. 20, 2019, 364 days in jail with all but 90 days suspended and one year of probation.
penbaypilot.com
Send Vick Doudera back to Augusta to speak for us
I’m writing to support the re-election of Vicki Doudera for State House District 14, Camden and Rockport. My husband and I moved into Vicki’s neighborhood in 2015 and have always known her to be an enthusiastic supporter of our wonderful community. When she decided to run for the state House in 2018, I knew she would represent us well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Samuel Pendleton, 56, of Belmont, was issued a...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Sept. 12-26. Arthur M. Andrews, 37, of Searsmont, operating after habitual offender revocation, one prior, in Camden April 18, 2022, dismissed. Jordan C. Arteaga, 20, of Warren, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) in Rockland...
penbaypilot.com
Happy to support reelection of Vicki Doudera
What I want in a representative of our district in Augusta: Somone who looks at the issues before her with curiosity and integrity, someone who works hard, and someone who is available to her constituents for discussion. Vicki Doudera does these and more and I am happy to support her...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County among those to adopt changes to prevent jail recording attorney-client calls
Two-thirds of Maine county jails recorded phone calls between jailed clients and their attorneys at various times since 2014 and provided law enforcement with some recordings, which potentially violated defendants’ constitutional rights, an investigation by The Maine Monitor has found. As the recording of attorney calls became public in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Camden-Rockport school officials to meet jointly for strategic planning
Members of the school boards for Camden-Rockport Elementary School, Camden-Rockport Middle School and Camden Hills Regional High School will meet jointly Monday, Oct. 3 for a Strategic Planning Committee Meeting. The members will review samples of strategic plans recently enacted by school districts in the Cumberland, Yarmouth and Bangor areas.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Time Already?
Almost exactly 52 years ago – maybe even to the day – Wally and I stepped back in time. With our newly-purchased, vintage, cast iron Glenwood cookstove set up in the kitchen we started a fire on a chilly morning. All these years later – roughly 12,480 mornings later – I’m still tending the fire in that stove.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Woodshed expands into a ‘Pay What You Can’ Café
SEARSMONT—Waldo County Woodshed, a volunteer-run nonprofit that works to provide free firewood for people in Waldo County, is about to trade wood splitters for aprons for one night. On Thursday, October 6, teaming up with Threshers Brewing Co. in Searsmont, the organization is aiming to put on a fancy...
penbaypilot.com
Justin Paul Elliot, obituary
ARGYLE, Texas — Justin Paul Elliot, 41, son of Linda Elliot, passed away on September 27, 2022. Born in Long Beach, California Justin and his mother quickly moved back to Maine where he provided warmth and light to his family on the East Coast who were instantly in love with the new addition. That joy carried over to his childhood, where Justin spent his days growing up next to his great-grandparents, who were both instrumental in his upbringing and with whom he share a deep love and connection. During his time in South Thomaston, he lived with his mother, former step-father Kenneth Miller, and siblings. He was deeply admired by his siblings and his larger group of cousins, and their families, with whom he spent many summers camping in different areas of Maine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Pen Bay Medical Center Emergency Department addition to open Oct. 5
Pen Bay Medical Center, on Route 1 in Rockport, will mark the completion of Phase I of its Emergency Department expansion project by opening its new addition and ED entrance on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The temporary entrance set up when construction began last year will close at that time. The...
penbaypilot.com
Camden firefighters respond to smoke-filled garage, secure valuable cars from damage
CAMDEN — The first call came in at 2 a.m., Saturday morning, as a triggered smoke alarm at 100 Mount Battie Street in Camden send area firefighters to a large multi-use building. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley and Camden Police Officer Troy Bennett arrived at the same time to discover smoke had filled a garage there where car enthusiasts restore classic vehicles.
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Oct. 3
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, Oct. 3. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/84144672283. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
penbaypilot.com
Maine Fall Fiddle Fest vibrates the strings at The Waldo, Oct 21 - 22
WALDOBORO — The Waldo presents the 2022 Maine Fall Fiddle Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival kicks off on Friday night with an open jam session at The Waldo ($5 for the public, musicians free). Saturday events begin with a series of fiddle, cello,...
penbaypilot.com
Cape Air to continue providing Boston – Knox County Airport flights following federal approval
ROCKLAND – The U.S. Department of Transportation, in a letter from Joel Szabat, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, notified Knox County Regional Airport and its manager Jeremy Shaw September 30 that it had selected Hyannis Air Service, Inc. d/b/a Cape Air (Cape Air) to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) at Augusta and Rockland for a four-year term from November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2026.
penbaypilot.com
RGC men’s league Oct. 2 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Sunday, Oct. 2 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department.
penbaypilot.com
David Oliver Harden, obituary
ROCKLAND — David Oliver Harden, 80, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast, from complications of COVID-19. Born in Rockland on August 30, 1942, David was the elder son of Fred E. Harden and Inez (Bowley) Harden. He grew up in Rockland and only attended two schools; the McLain grammar school and Rockland High School from which he graduated in 1960.
penbaypilot.com
Street Food 330 is new on the Rockport food scene
ROCKPORT – Street Food 330, where southwest meets southeast. But what does that mean?. This new small eatery, at 330 Commercial Street (Route 1) in Rockport, is a collaboration between two women, each with a particular culinary expertise. They are serving delectable and eclectic food to the general public.
Comments / 0