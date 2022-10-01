Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Kings coach Mike Brown hints at starting lineup for preseason game vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Coach Mike Brown offered clues to his lineup and rotation as the Kings prepared to play the Los Angeles Lakers in Monday’s preseason opener.
What Miami Heat’s post-extension message to Tyler Herro should be
The Miami Heat are on the cusp of opening their next campaign, just as the rest of the league is. Facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first official preseason game of the year, they’ll look to get off to a good start after finishing on what was a real somber achievement last season.
Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
NFL・
Heat sign Tyler Herro to 4-year extension worth $130 million, per report
MIAMI – The Miami Heat want to keep Tyler Herro around for a while. The Heat and Herro have agreed to a new, four-year contract extension worth $130 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Herro’s current contract expires at the end of this season, which means Herro will...
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
Forsberg's Mailbag: Could Sam Hauser be Celtics' biggest surprise?
The Boston Celtics opened preseason play with a 41-point thumping of the Charlotte Hornets. We ripped open the mailbag in the aftermath expecting to find plenty of Green Kool-Aid-fueled overreactions, and ... J.D. Davison. Hall of Fame worthy? -- @mbyrnes37. Is it possible that the Celtics win banners 18 AND...
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks
The Lakers' team president pledges to help see LeBron James "to the finish line."
Lakers using Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Damian Jones in first unit at training camp thus far
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to start for the Los Angeles Lakers when healthy. That much is obvious. But after those two? Things get a bit dicier in the starting lineup. Russell Westbrook was a starter all of last season, but considering the disappointment of missing the play-in, his position is no longer guaranteed. Second-year guard Austin Reaves and trade acquisition Patrick Beverley have been mentioned as candidates to supplant him in the backcourt, whereas Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant are competing for the starting job at center.
Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Making Adjustment To NBA Life
Jovic says he's able to play multiple positions in the league
Paul Pierce Almost Left The Boston Celtics To Team Up With Dirk Nowitzki Just One Year Before They Won The Championship: "I'm Your Missing Piece."
The 2007 offseason will always be a legendary one for Celtics fans. It was the time that Danny Ainge orchestrated the largest trade in regard to player personnel in NBA history. The trade for Kevin Garnett turned out to be a huge swing for the Celtics. Combined with Ray Allen, Pierce, and Garnett helped lead the Celtics to the 2008 championship, which was the team’s first title since the days of Larry Bird and Kevin McHale.
A national TV audience was sickened by what happened to Tua Tagovailoa | Michael Arace
The ratings for Amazon Prime’s first two Thursday night NFL games exceeded expectations, which is to say that this billion-dollar streaming experiment is working out for Big Tech and America’s most popular televised sport. The third Thursday night game, which pitted the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals, was an advertisement on why Google will soon be bidding for Wednesday night games.
Eddie House reveals his expectations for Tatum and Brown this season
The Boston Celtics enter the 2022-23 NBA campaign with high expectations after coming up two victories short of a championship last season. The C's are determined to get back to the Finals and finish the job, and for that to happen, they need their two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to reach an even higher level.
Bam Adebayo aligns himself with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green as best defenders in NBA
However, he seems to think that he doesn’t get the respect that he deserves for his efforts on the defensive side of the court. He felt disrespected when he found out that he didn’t win the Defensive Player of the Year award last season, which ended up going to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
New York Knicks 2022-23 NBA preview: Can RJ Barrett become an All-Star? Is Jalen Brunson worth the money?
The New York Knicks wouldn't put enough assets on the table, or the particular assets the Utah Jazz desired, to get a deal done for Donovan Mitchell, leaving Jalen Brunson as the prized summer acquisition for a team that went from a top-four seed in 2020-21 to failing to even qualify for the play-in last season.
Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job
Boston suspended the head coach last week over a reported inappropriate workplace relationship.
Robby Washington, Miami Hurricanes 4-star athlete pledge, makes one-handed catch, scores 70-yard touchdown
Miami-Palmetto High School (Florida) star Robby Washington, the nation's No. 6 athlete, has built the reputation as an electric playmaker. Just like his father. Bobby Washington was a 2003 Parade All-American who rushed for 5,695 yards in high school. On Friday, however, Washington's ...
How Kobe Bryant And Shaq’s Feud Caused The Lakers To Become ‘Dysfunctional’, According To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar weighs in on the past feud between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
