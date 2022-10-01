ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
FanSided

What Miami Heat’s post-extension message to Tyler Herro should be

The Miami Heat are on the cusp of opening their next campaign, just as the rest of the league is. Facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first official preseason game of the year, they’ll look to get off to a good start after finishing on what was a real somber achievement last season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished

Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
NFL
Click10.com

Heat sign Tyler Herro to 4-year extension worth $130 million, per report

MIAMI – The Miami Heat want to keep Tyler Herro around for a while. The Heat and Herro have agreed to a new, four-year contract extension worth $130 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Herro’s current contract expires at the end of this season, which means Herro will...
FOX Sports

Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
NBC Sports

Forsberg's Mailbag: Could Sam Hauser be Celtics' biggest surprise?

The Boston Celtics opened preseason play with a 41-point thumping of the Charlotte Hornets. We ripped open the mailbag in the aftermath expecting to find plenty of Green Kool-Aid-fueled overreactions, and ... J.D. Davison. Hall of Fame worthy? -- @mbyrnes37. Is it possible that the Celtics win banners 18 AND...
CBS Sports

Lakers using Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Damian Jones in first unit at training camp thus far

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to start for the Los Angeles Lakers when healthy. That much is obvious. But after those two? Things get a bit dicier in the starting lineup. Russell Westbrook was a starter all of last season, but considering the disappointment of missing the play-in, his position is no longer guaranteed. Second-year guard Austin Reaves and trade acquisition Patrick Beverley have been mentioned as candidates to supplant him in the backcourt, whereas Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant are competing for the starting job at center.
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Almost Left The Boston Celtics To Team Up With Dirk Nowitzki Just One Year Before They Won The Championship: "I'm Your Missing Piece."

The 2007 offseason will always be a legendary one for Celtics fans. It was the time that Danny Ainge orchestrated the largest trade in regard to player personnel in NBA history. The trade for Kevin Garnett turned out to be a huge swing for the Celtics. Combined with Ray Allen, Pierce, and Garnett helped lead the Celtics to the 2008 championship, which was the team’s first title since the days of Larry Bird and Kevin McHale.
The Columbus Dispatch

A national TV audience was sickened by what happened to Tua Tagovailoa | Michael Arace

The ratings for Amazon Prime’s first two Thursday night NFL games exceeded expectations, which is to say that this billion-dollar streaming experiment is working out for Big Tech and America’s most popular televised sport. The third Thursday night game, which pitted the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals, was an advertisement on why Google will soon be bidding for Wednesday night games.
NBC Sports

Eddie House reveals his expectations for Tatum and Brown this season

The Boston Celtics enter the 2022-23 NBA campaign with high expectations after coming up two victories short of a championship last season. The C's are determined to get back to the Finals and finish the job, and for that to happen, they need their two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to reach an even higher level.
