ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Fact check: New mortgage program not limited to Black and Hispanic home buyers

By Nate Trela, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The claim: Post implies Bank of America launched a program only for Black and Hispanic home buyers

On Aug. 30, Bank of America announced a new program offering zero down payment, zero closing cost loans for first-time homebuyers in specific Black and Hispanic communities in the U.S.

Social media users reacted strongly to the news, but the response was mixed. Some celebrated the program for trying to improve homeownership rates for Black and Latino households, while others were wary.

"Bank of America is offering zero percent closing costs and down payments for mortgage loans for black and Hispanic ppl," claims a Sept. 1 Facebook post that was shared 67 times in three weeks.

A similar Sept. 1 post was shared more than 22,000 times in two weeks, but it was deleted after USA TODAY contacted that user.

Commenters on both posts took the description to mean the program was off-limits to other racial or ethnic backgrounds.

"It’s redlining 2.0!!!" said one commenter, referencing a now-illegal practice that fostered segregated communities when banks only lent money to homebuyers in certain neighborhoods based on race.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Both posts are potentially misleading about the nature of the program, however. Bank of America said that while the program does aim to improve homeownership for Black and Hispanic households, race is not a factor in determining who is eligible. Instead, the program is only available in specific neighborhoods with large minority populations.

Race not a consideration in program eligibility

Bank of America launched the Community Affordable Loan Solution program to help address “the unique challenges and needs that minority homebuyers face, a company spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY.

But race is not considered when determining who is eligible for the program.

"Eligibility is based on income and home location, not race," the statement said.

Eligibility is limited to first-time homebuyers in specific neighborhoods in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas; Detroit; Los Angeles and Miami and also considers payment history on expenses such as rent, utilities and auto insurance. Race is not listed as part of the eligibility criteria in the announcement.

Bank of America used U.S. Census data to help identify the communities where the program would be in place, according to the announcement.

A news release announcing the program noted the racial gaps that exist among American homeowners. According to the National Association of Realtors white Americans had a 72% homeownership rate in 2020, 20 percentage points higher than Hispanic Americans and almost 30 percentage points higher than Black Americans.

The program "will help make the dream of sustained homeownership attainable for more Black and Hispanic families,” AJ Barkley, head of neighborhood and community lending for Bank of America, said in the news release.

Programs are legal and encouraged by federal agencies

Some comments on the posts leave the impression that Bank of America is on questionable legal ground, but its actions are in line with guidance this year from the federal government.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and five other agencies signed a letter in February encouraging lenders to use special purpose credit programs to improve minority households' and businesses’ access to credit. Other lenders were already using such programs to provide targeted lending to homebuyers in minority communities, including TD Bank and Chase Lending, before Bank of America’s announcement.

According to a July 19 post from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, special programs are allowed under the 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act and Regulation B “to meet special social needs.” The consumer bureau and the housing department have both issued guidance to help lenders design compliant special programs for homebuyers.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim .

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the implication that Bank of America launched a new program only for Black and Hispanic homebuyers. While the program is targeted at Black and Hispanic communities, income and location are the primary factors in determining eligibility. Race and ethnicity of the individual applicants is not a factor in the approval process.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: New mortgage program not limited to Black and Hispanic home buyers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
REAL ESTATE
BobVila

Rocket Mortgage Review: A Digital Lender for Today’s Tech-Savvy Home Buyer

The mortgage industry can be a bit old-fashioned at times, slow to adjust to broader trends. Case in point: the almost glacial speed with which some lenders have embraced digital platforms over the past decade-plus. That’s not the case with Rocket Mortgage, though. From its inception, the lender’s singular focus has been to provide borrowers with an easier way to apply for and secure financing to purchase a home or change the terms of their existing mortgage with the help of digital solutions.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Soaring Mortgage Rates Hammer Home Buyers

Mortgage rates are soaring, and home buyers are paying the price. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29% in the week ended Sept. 22, according to Freddie Mac, an almost-14-year high. The rate rose from 6.02% a week ago and was up from 2.88% a year ago. “The housing market continues...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Americans#Mortgage#Linus Realestate#African Americans#Race And Ethnicity#Black Communities#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Bank Of America#The U S Social#Latino
ffnews.com

Better Surpasses $100B in Mortgages Funded for American Families

Better, a leading digital homeownership company, today announced it has surpassed $100 Billion in mortgages financed for American families. This is a key milestone in Better’s journey to make homeownership cheaper, faster and easier, becoming the first fintech to ever fund over $100B in loans. Since 2014, Better has...
REAL ESTATE
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
REAL ESTATE
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
Fortune

Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash

As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

Bevy of Data Paints Paltry Picture for Holiday Sales

When it comes to consumer spending at retail, it’s hard to find good news these days. The latest pessimistic prognosis comes from Cowen & Co.’s retail analyst John Kernan, who said on Monday that trends across “discretionary spending are weakening.” Kernan noted that inventories are at peak levels and rising foreign exchange risk suggests that gross margin estimates might be too high. He expects guidance cuts during third-quarter earnings calls, which are slated to begin for most retailers and vendors next month. In a proprietary monthly survey by Cowen, 77 percent of respondents in August said prices for day-to-day purchases are...
RETAIL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

625K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy