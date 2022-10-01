Read full article on original website
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘Bones and All’ Is Too Delicious for the Writing Branch to Ignore
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 30, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The most progressive...
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
theplaylist.net
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: ‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Apple’s Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Casts Anders Holm (EXCLUSIVE)
Anders Holm has joined the cast of the live-action Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. Holm is the latest addition to the the series, joining previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto. Character details are being kept under wraps. The show hails from Legendary Television and is a part of the company’s growing Monsterverse franchise. Per the official description of the series, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the...
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
Polygon
11 great movies new to streaming to watch in October 2022
October! It’s a great time for movies. Many people spend the month watching horror (we do that kind of thing year-round), but there’s no wrong way to do it, and plenty of excellent movies new to streaming this month for your viewing pleasure. Two of the funniest American...
wegotthiscovered.com
The abysmal 3rd entry in a franchise nobody even wanted to get a sequel breaks out of a streaming cage
If there’s one thing Sylvester Stallone loves above all others in his career, it’s a sequel. The veteran action hero has appeared in upwards of a dozen feature-length follow-ups throughout his lengthy stint in the spotlight, but very few (if any) of them have been as utterly forgettable as Escape Plan successors Hades and The Extractors.
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'The Woman King' to 'Barbarian'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
