ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaconda, MT

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

By MATTHEW BROWN
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bUIc_0iHQUvvn00

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.

Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills and address the remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site.

Arsenic and toxic metals spewed from a 585-foot-tall smokestack in Anaconda for nearly a century and the pollution settled into the ground for miles around. It’s the toxic legacy of southwestern Montana’s mining days, when copper ore processed in Anaconda was used to electrify the United States.

Opportunity resident and former smelter worker Serge Myers, 77, said any additional cleanup work done under Friday's agreement would be beneficial. But he remained disappointed the remediation plan being used won’t clean residential yards unless they contain more than 250 parts per million of arsenic — a level that Myers and other residents have said is arbitrary and still unsafe.

“There’s hot spots in some areas. Everybody knows that. I wish things had turned out differently where we really had more cleanup work than we had done,” said Myers, who worked at the smelter for 17 years.

The “Copper King” Marcus Daly and the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. began smelting copper ore from Butte in 1884. In 1977, ARCO purchased the Anaconda Co. and inherited vast lands polluted with arsenic, lead, copper, cadmium and zinc from ore-processing operations and stack emissions. Later, under the federal Superfund law, ARCO became retroactively liable for that contamination.

Three years after Atlantic Richfield shut down the Anaconda smelter in 1980, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designated it as a Superfund site because of the risk to human health and the environment. The major concern was high concentrations of arsenic in the soil and water, a contaminant that can cause cancer and a range of other diseases.

Myers and others worried about health problems from the pollution had long complained that the EPA had botched the cleanup. A tentative deal to finish the work was first announced more than four years ago.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked an effort by homeowners near the smelter to do cleanup work without permission from the EPA. The homeowners wanted to force Atlantic Richfield to pay for the removal of more arsenic-tainted soil beyond what the EPA had ordered.

Atlantic Richfield previously said it had spent $470 million to clean the site under multiple federal orders. The remaining work is estimated to cost $83.1 million.

Montana U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich, who was born in Anaconda, said the towering smokestack at the site remains a symbol both of the hard work that built the community and contamination that lingered too long.

“Our water will be cleaner, our soils will be purer, our slag will be covered, and our future will be brighter because of this historic agreement,” Laslovich said in a statement.

The smokestack is now a state park that nobody can visit because of the pollution.

In 2021, Atlantic Richfield quietly settled a civil lawsuit filed in 2008 by 98 people in Opportunity and the community of Crackerville. They wanted restoration damages to pay for a more thorough cleanup than what was planned by ARCO under the federal Superfund law. Details of that agreement were not disclosed.

Friday's agreement must be approved by a federal judge and also is subject to a 30-day public comment period. It was signed by representatives of Atlantic Richfield, the EPA, the U.S. Justice Department and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

John Davis, a lawyer who has represented ARCO, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the agreement, nor did representatives of BP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Hurricane Ian could cause $75 billion in damage

NEW YORK — Hurricane Ian flooded cities and devastated homes across Florida and coastal South Carolina, leaving destruction in its wake. Search-and-rescue missions are ongoing as the death toll climbed to 85 on Sunday, based on information from local officials. Meanwhile, residents and officials assessed the damage incurred by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Recall alert: Old Europe Cheese products recalled over listeria concerns

Old Europe Cheese Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheese products because of a possible outbreak of listeria. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the cheese was sold at about a dozen major retailers in the U.S. between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28. Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through Dec. 14, 2022, are subject to the voluntary recall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anaconda, MT
Business
Local
Montana Business
City
Anaconda, MT
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Anaconda, MT
Government
Local
Montana Industry
Local
Montana Government
WDBO

Ian: Lee County sheriff confirms 35 deaths (live updates)

Rescuers looked for survivors in Florida and authorities in the Carolinas were waiting to assess damages as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moved up the Mid-Atlantic coast early Saturday. Ian has been reclassified as a post-tropical cyclone and is no longer considered a hurricane, but it is shpaing up to...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Illinois' governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates

CHICAGO — (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent's first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WDBO

GOP attacks Georgia's Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA — (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn't be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging "gross mismanagement" of Georgia's elections.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Daly
Person
Jesse Laslovich
Person
Greg Gianforte
WDBO

Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
WDBO

Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply

Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply. Residents in 13 Florida counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may be eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA assistance can be used to help cover basic home repairs, temporary housing costs, or other needs...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state's response to Hurricane Ian. McMaster's campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers' football game on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Here’s when Central Florida schools expect to reopen after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released updated information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following county-by-county list.
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy