WIBW
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
Emporia gazette.com
Manhattan spoils Emporia football homecoming
It was all Manhattan as one of the top teams in the state came into Emporia and spoiled homecoming, coming away with a 58-7 victory on Friday night. The Indians made an immediate statement that would set the tone for the night, forcing a three-and-out on Emporia’s first possession and returning the ensuing punt 72-yards for a touchdown.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS Homecoming Royalty crowned
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. They were crowned during Friday's game against Manhattan. Before the game began, a parade was held down Commercial Street. Other candidates were: Alison Brown, Angel Aldrete, Arianna Hamilton, Fred Jackson, Rebecca Snyder, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares...
Emporia gazette.com
What is happening with the construction at William Allen White Elementary?
Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023. “At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball takes second at Centennial League Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team finished second in the Centennial League Tournament in Junction City on Saturday. Three of Emporia’s four victories came in two sets, as the Lady Spartans defeated Manhattan (25-13, 25-12), Topeka High (25-8, 25-12), and Junction City (25-19, 25-21).
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
Emporia gazette.com
'I stand with the victims': Protesters stand during EHS Homecoming game
A group of supporters for victims of an alleged sexual assault in the Emporia High School locker room took to stands Friday night during EHS football’s Homecoming game at Welch Stadium. Nearly 100 T-shirts were sold prior to the game. A group wearing the shirts stood in protest during...
WIBW
Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State football bounces back in Turnpike Tussle shootout
Emporia State responded after a loss last week and defeated Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle, 42-35, in Topeka on Saturday afternoon. “They're a good football team,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We controlled the game for three and a half quarters. When you're playing a really good offense like that, you've got to make them earn everything and I thought we did.”
Emporia parents take stand as criminal case drags on without explanation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “I Stand with the Victims.” More than 100 white t-shirts with the words “I Stand with the Victims” have been sold by one Emporia mom who wanted to take a stand after allegations of misconduct by some players on the Emporia Football team emerged in August. Seresa Howe wanted a “good way […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State set to take on Washburn in Turnpike Tussle
Emporia State is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 14-13 loss against No. 14 Pittsburg State when it heads up the Turnpike to take on Washburn Saturday afternoon. Emporia State enters the contest at 2-2, while Washburn is 3-1 and leads the MIAA in scoring and total offense. But even with that, the Hornets are going to play their game.
Emporia gazette.com
Slim and shady shots at showers
While the weather in the first days of fall has been practically perfect, the Emporia area could use some rain. There's an outside chance for some this week. The National Weather Service advised Monday that “a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm” could occur in central Kansas from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
KVOE
Fire in central Emporia under investigation
Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
WIBW
Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.
WIBW
Emporia man arrested on possible DUI after crash near Olpe
OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was arrested for a possible DUI when he crashed his vehicle near Olpe. KVOE reports that Devin Burris, 27, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on suspicion of a DUI after an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Emporia gazette.com
AAUP opens case against ESU for apparent "cherry-picked" terminations, deviation from standards
The American Association of University Professors has opened a case concerning Emporia State University’s recent faculty terminations. In the wake of swift terminations that affected 33 ESU faculty members on Sept. 15 and 16, the AAUP sent a letter to ESU President Ken Hush and Kansas Board of Regents chair Jon Rolph Thursday, raising concerns about the organization’s standards for academic freedom and tenure and urging for the reversal of the termination notices given under the workforce management framework.
Emporia gazette.com
Dozens join in 'Walk to End Alzheimer's'
Those weren't spring flowers bursting with color on an October day at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. They were pinwheels, planted and carried for a cause. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's raised an estimated $13,657 Saturday, although that number is not final. The event's website indicated Sunday that it had 57 participants and 16 teams.
