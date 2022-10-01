New fee schedule begins at El Paso County parks starting Oct. 1

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department will implement a new fee schedule.

The fee schedule was adopted on June 28, by the El Paso County Commissioners Court.

Along with the new fee schedule, all county parks will begin their winter hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The new fee schedule will affect multiple divisions within the parks department.

Some changes include: Ascarate Golf Course fees; pool rentals; field rentals; and Ascarate Park fees during holidays and special events.

A detailed list of the FY23 fee schedule can be viewed here .

Annual and six-month parking passes for Ascarate Park are on sale at the Ascarate Golf Course Pro Shop. These passes cover special event and holiday weekend gate fees such as Easter, Memorial and Labor Day when the gate fee to enter Ascarate is $5 cash per vehicle. Special events taking place at Ascarate can trigger gate fees from $5 to $10 per vehicle to all park visitors. For more information on the FY23 fee schedule, please visit www.epcountyparks.com.

