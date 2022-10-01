ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi

WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrQaK_0iHQTQnb00

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Hughes birdied his last two holes at the Country Club of Jackson to catch Thomas Detry of Belgium, who played in the morning and had a second straight 67.

They were at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Sepp Straka (66).

Hughes ended last year at No. 39 in the world, but the Canadian slipped enough this year that he needed to rely on a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup matches in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Hughes now lives.

He was overlooked and Hughes didn't hide the disappointment when asked about it after his round Friday. Trevor Immelman used his last pick on another Canadian, Taylor Pendrith, who missed four months with an injury this summer. Immelman cited Pendrith's power being a good fit for Quail Hollow.

Hughes has been ranked among the top 15 in putting on tour each of the last three years.

“I thought a good putter would have done well in that format,” Hughes said. “But that's not for me to decide if I'm a good fit. I just use it as fuel. I want to have a great season and I'm off to a nice start.

“It hurt, but that’s the way it goes in this game sometimes,” he said. “I’ll work hard to be on that team in two years in Montreal.”

Detry's objective is to be in Rome next year for the Ryder Cup. The 29-year-old from Belgium is a PGA Tour rookie, though he has been seasoned on the European tour and won the World Cup in Australia four years ago with close friend Thomas Pieters.

He also was carried by his putter on the pure greens at the Country Club of Jackson, making three birdie putts of 20 feet or longer in the second round.

“I’ve made only 240 feet of putts the last two days, so that helps,” Detry said. “Although I’ve missed a couple short ones, but that doesn’t matter. I can’t complain about the putter. It’s been really good.”

He also is slightly more rested. Detry was eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals a year ago and chose to stay in Europe, a decision he later regretted. He was eligible again and got his PGA Tour card in the three-tournament series.

But he logged some serious miles along the way.

His card secure, he flew to London for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the flagship event of the European tour, and then flew across eight time zones for the start of the PGA Tour season in California. He at least had off last week.

Getting his card through the Korn Ferry Tour means Detry won't have access to every tournament, and his priority will change every few months depending on how he fares.

“You obviously don’t get into every single event, so you kind of have to take your chances the first event you get into,” he said. “You have to try to put points on the board as soon as you can, and that’s what I did.”

He tied for fifth at Wentworth and tied for 12th at the Fortinet Championship, and he goes into the weekend in Mississippi tied with Hughes, so it's a solid start.

Straka, the Austrian native who won the Honda Classic this year for his first PGA Tour title, birdied five of his last seven holes. He had a chance to join the co-leaders. He missed a quick 6-footer down the hill on the 17th and a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th.

Mark Hubbard (69), Garrick Higgo (66) and Scott Stallings (67) were two shots behind, while Mississippi native Davis Riley managed a 71 in the morning and was in the group three shots behind with Nick Hardy, one of Detry's close friends from their college years at Illinois.

Defending champion Sam Burns had a 68 and very much in the mix, just five shots back.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Hurricane Ian could cause $75 billion in damage

NEW YORK — Hurricane Ian flooded cities and devastated homes across Florida and coastal South Carolina, leaving destruction in its wake. Search-and-rescue missions are ongoing as the death toll climbed to 85 on Sunday, based on information from local officials. Meanwhile, residents and officials assessed the damage incurred by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

CLARENCE, N.Y. — (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CLARENCE, NY
WDBO

McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state's response to Hurricane Ian. McMaster's campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers' football game on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
California State
City
Jackson, MS
City
Rome, MS
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
WDBO

Ian: Lee County sheriff confirms 35 deaths (live updates)

Rescuers looked for survivors in Florida and authorities in the Carolinas were waiting to assess damages as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moved up the Mid-Atlantic coast early Saturday. Ian has been reclassified as a post-tropical cyclone and is no longer considered a hurricane, but it is shpaing up to...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Recall alert: Old Europe Cheese products recalled over listeria concerns

Old Europe Cheese Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheese products because of a possible outbreak of listeria. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the cheese was sold at about a dozen major retailers in the U.S. between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28. Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through Dec. 14, 2022, are subject to the voluntary recall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hubbard
WDBO

GOP attacks Georgia's Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA — (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn't be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging "gross mismanagement" of Georgia's elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida. The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.
TAMPA, FL
WDBO

Here’s when Central Florida schools expect to reopen after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released updated information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following county-by-county list.
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdies#Ryder Cup#Thomas Detry Of Belgium#Canadian#Quail Hollow
WDBO

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine — (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
MAINE STATE
WDBO

Illinois' governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates

CHICAGO — (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent's first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WDBO

Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply

Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply. Residents in 13 Florida counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may be eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA assistance can be used to help cover basic home repairs, temporary housing costs, or other needs...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy