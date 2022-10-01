Trail Blazers’ defense a work in progress, but the pieces and commitment are in place: ‘Guys have been locked down on defensive end’

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed By Scotty Pippen Jr. In Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that people aren't sure what to make of. The team is driven by its three superstars, who will need to perform if they are to be successful, but the players around them are definitely interesting. Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are players...
New Phoenix Suns big Jock Landale making early impression on Devin Booker
Jock Landale will not only play his first preseason game Sunday with the Phoenix Suns against a familiar team — the Adelaide 36ers, but also reunite with one of Australia’s greatest players in Andrew Gaze. “I care a lot about the NBL and all its success,” said Landale,...
Clippers Players Reveal How Kawhi Leonard Looks in Practice
Kawhi Leonard looks like himself, according to his LA Clippers teammates
Sixers Rival Celtics Looking to Hire Former Head Coach for Help
Two head coaches are currently on the Boston Celtics' radar as Ime Udoka situation unfolds.
Report: Pacers would trade Buddy Hield and Myles Turner right now if Lakers included 2 unprotected 1sts
A new report indicates that the Indiana Pacers are reportedly willing to consider trading Buddy Hield and Myles Turner if the Los Angeles Lakers offer unprotected draft picks. Zach Lowe indicated on his ESPN podcast “The Lowe Post” (h/t Jacob Rhude) that a member of the Buss family or Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could make a deal happen if they are willing to reconsider their past stance on the issue.
Detroit News
Casey says Pistons are 'further ahead than anticipated' in training camp
Detroit — Dwane Casey walked around the Pistons practice facility with his hands behind his back and observed each set of players as they worked on improving their game. He glanced at third-year guard Killian Hayes as he completed a series of 3-point shots, which included catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble simulations. He watched Isaiah Stewart and rookie center Jalen Duren while they practiced their perimeter shooting, in hopes of helping the Pistons with spacing the floor.
Yardbarker
The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change
The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
Ex-Blazers coach Terry Stotts could land on staff of top contender?
Terry Stotts took a gap year in 2021-22, but it may be time for him to return. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week in a post to Substack that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in the former Portland Trail Blazers coach Stotts to be the top assistant under new interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Stein does note though that the Celtics are ultimately “pessimistic” about their chances of landing Stotts.
Trail Blazers 2022-23 statement edition uniform received art direction assist from Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with superstar guard Damian Lillard as an honorary art director. The uniform is inspired by the Blazers’ team-first mindset while also representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive, according to a release. The uniform is...
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
Kyle Lowry’s 4-word message to Mavericks youngster after summer together
It’s a bit difficult to believe, but Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is already 36 years old. From his reputation as a temperamental player during his early professional years, he now commands so much respect from his peers. This is especially the case after he won the 2019 NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors after years of playoff disappointment.
NBA・
Pistons open practice: Cade, Killian and hints at a starting lineup
The Detroit Pistons had their open practice in front of a sizable crowd at Little Caesar’s Arena and the vibes were good. I was unable to attend since I live overseas and do not currently own a private jet, but I had a few moles on the inside and was able to glean some details from their feedback as well as some of the Pistons’ beat writers.
NewsTimes
UConn men's basketball alumni in the NBA: Where they're playing as preseason begins
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. You don't have to wait until Nov. 7 to watch UConn men's basketball players back in action on the court. There are a few former UConn players in NBA training camps gearing up for their respective preseason games. Some are veterans preparing for the season, others are trying to make rosters.
NBA・
Yardbarker
The Suns Have A Massive Price Tag
The Phoenix Suns are currently looking for a new owner. Just weeks ago, Robert Sarver started the process of selling the franchise after an official report highlighted the racist and sexist comments and actions he made towards staff members over the years. Sarver moving on is the right thing to...
NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier
It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions officially rule out 5 players against Seahawks, 2 more questionable
ALLEN PARK -- The beat-up Detroit Lions have officially ruled out five players for Sunday’s game against Seattle, including star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, star running back D’Andre Swift and Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson. Kicker Austin Seibert and defensive lineman John Cominsky also will not play, leaving...
Portland Timbers lose 2-1 at home vs. LAFC, leave playoff hopes to final game
The Portland Timbers needed at least a point at home vs. LAFC on Sunday to ease their path to the MLS Cup playoffs. They got none. LAFC won 2-1 at Providence Park on a late goal from Dénis Bouanga, who rifled one home in stoppage time to crush Portland’s hopes of making next week’s match less critical. Now the Timbers (11-9-13, 46 points) need a win or a draw in their finale to make the postseason.
Jabari Smith Jr. already bringing defensive mindset, culture to Rockets
Jabari Smith Jr. may be a 19-year-old NBA rookie, but the 6-foot-11 forward is already making a big impression in training camp for the Houston Rockets with his defensive tenacity and versatility. “His switchability is really good,” Silas told Jackson Gatlin of Locked on Rockets. “His basketball instincts on the...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup
It may not be the five you expected to see at the start of camp.
