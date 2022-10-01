ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaconda, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Businesses claim help from Lujan Grisham

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local businesses are front and center in Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lujan Grisham’s latest campaign ad. In it, several business owners tout the help they say they’ve gotten from the Governor’s actions. One of those featured owners even tells viewers not to believe the “attacks” from Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti. So what programs […]
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water, poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anaconda, MT
Business
Local
Montana Business
City
Anaconda, MT
State
Montana State
City
Butte, MT
Anaconda, MT
Government
Local
Montana Industry
Local
Montana Government
KRQE News 13

Regulation and Licensing Department; there are 31 non-compliant cannabis licensees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The recreational marijuana business has exploded in New Mexico since it became legal. What happens to businesses that do not follow state rules? “The whole idea is we’re going from an unregulated new industry to a regulated industry,” said New Mexico Cannabis Control Division Director Andrew Vallejos.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina’s Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
KRQE News 13

Mild start, increasing storms later

Good morning everyone! We’re looking at great weather conditions this morning for day 2 of the fiesta. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as our morning lows are near 60°. The breezes also aren’t too concerning, unlike Saturday evening. Our evening Balloon Fiesta event will have some...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain showers continue across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large low-pressure system to our north is dragging along a cold front, drawing in moisture and bringing lift across the northern and central parts of the state. Rain showers continue to fall this morning across the four corners and the northwestern I-25 corridor. Some showers may move into the Albuquerque metro by late morning, but the city’s better chance for more widespread precipitation will be later this afternoon and evening.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Daly
Person
Jesse Laslovich
Person
Greg Gianforte
KRQE News 13

Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri farmer admitted he killed two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after visiting his farm in July 2019. Garland Joey Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. Their burned remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
KRQE News 13

Showers continue for northwest NM overnight

Showers continue moving into our state tonight ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and weak storms are currently over the higher terrain of northwestern NM, near Farmington. Grants and Gallup already picked up some showers earlier today. We’re also battling some higher wind gusts pushing into the ABQ metro. This created some issues once again at balloon fiesta. Otherwise, outside of some stray showers in the valleys, we’ll stay dry until morning. Some showers are possible into early Monday morning for the next balloon launch. We’ll face much of the same issues with our fiesta each day as we approach 7 am.
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Mining#Superfund#Bp#District Court#Arsenic
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week seven of high school football has been full of big performances and excitement. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Longtime rivals Eldorado and La Cueva met up at Wilson field for each of their first district games of the year. The Bears offense made sure the Eagles knew […]
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy