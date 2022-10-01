ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Photos: A closer look at the Laredo airport's disaster exercise

Media outlets, onlookers and Laredo College students got a firsthand view of the Triennial Disaster Exercise last week as a showcase of the multifaceted operation which required the cooperation of numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Working from a command center on scene, emergency personnel reacted quickly in...
Laredo man allegedly assaulted, bit his pregnant girlfriend

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and biting his pregnant girlfriend, according to the Laredo Police Department. Jovany Vargas was arrested on Tuesday. The 18-year-old man was charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person (F/3). Vargas was remanded to Webb County Jail on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond...
Therapy dogs cheer TAMIU students

Therapy dogs were brought by officers from the Laredo Police Department to Texas A&M International Thursday. The event was part of TAMIU's commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Week. TAMIU said that the officers introduced the canines to the university community and discussed the importance of certified police therapy dogs. The...
Laredo man allegedly stole wallet after a traffic accident

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing another man's wallet after they were involved in a car accident together and using it to spend money at a convenience store, according to the Laredo Police Department. Ignacio Salinas IV was arrested on Tuesday. The 33-year-old man was served six pending outstanding...
Restaurant rewards 'honest' employee after good deed

One local restaurant recently rewarded one of their employees for doing a good deed when he was paid more than the actual bill. A waiter from Nuevo Laredo restaurant Pescados y Mariscos Beto’s was recently awarded a large TV for his good work ethic on the job. The restaurant was proud of his character and stated that it is important on both sides of the border to showcase good deeds such as this.
LPD: Drunk driver hit vehicle, collided with wall trying to flee

A woman was arrested for allegedly hitting another vehicle while driving intoxicated then colliding into a brick wall while trying to flee the scene, according to the Laredo Police Department. Consuelo Esperanza Venegas was arrested at the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue on Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was charged with...
Registration available for upcoming political forum for city candidates

In October, five political forums will be hosted by the City of Laredo Public Information Office and Laredo TV which will see the city candidates answering questions by local media outlets. Registration will be mandatory to attend. The political forum will be held at the TAMIU Student Center auditorium #236...
Man in serious condition after car falls off Laredo expressway

A car fell off a Laredo expressway Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop. The Laredo Fire Department said that crews responded to a reported motor vehicle accident as a car had fallen off the expressway. Crews discovered...
