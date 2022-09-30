ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Associated Press

Sam’s Club Poised to Capture Bigger Share of Photo and Printing Customization Business

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Sam’s Club today launched its expanded Photo and Customization Services, giving its members access to professional photographers, enhanced photo printing services, as well as made-to-order apparel and home goods, making Sam’s Club the first to do so in the warehouse space. The new online member experience, powered by Amaze Software, includes updated product editors, AI-enabled technology, and a trend-reactive personalized product library that shortens design and creation time allowing members to purchase what they’re looking for, faster. Additionally, Sam’s Club has partnered with Shoott to provide members the convenience of finding and booking local photographers to capture life’s special moments easily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005218/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechSpot

The Analog Embrace: How Some Experiences Are Surviving the Digital Age

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Zeroes and ones were promised to be the future, with digital media taking over in several ways. But the transition hasn't been the smoothest, and in some situations, customers are returning to analog experiences in search of something more tangible.
TechCrunch

Drowning in trash: Google opens applications for circular-economy accelerator

Google is spinning up a new, online-only startup accelerator centered around the elusive circular economy. The effort is Google’s latest to help environmentally focused startups grow while potentially hooking them on its cloud products in the process. In the broadest of strokes, the circular economy represents a colossal shift...
informs.org

Lectureship/Readership in Operational Research at the University of Edinburgh, U.K.

The School of Mathematics at the University of Edinburgh wishes to appoint a Lecturer in Operational Research (first permanent position covering research, teaching and service responsibilities). Applicants with significant experience and a suitably strong record of achievement may be appointed to a Readership. The Optimization and Operational Research Group in...
wonkhe.com

Engaging with a Truss government on research

The sector should take Liz Truss both seriously and literally. That is to say that her central economic policy belief that growing the economy requires tax cuts paid for by reduction in public spending is keenly believed, not just an election pledge. And she is serious in taking measures which...
NewsBreak
Education
seafoodsource.com

Op-ed: First fish certification welfare standards welcomed, but more must be done

Compassion in World Farming is a farm animal welfare organization dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food. On 1 September, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council opened the second and last open public consultation on its fish welfare project. This project aims to identify key impacts on farmed...
Phys.org

New online portal aims to improve parks and green spaces around the world

The Parks & Green Space Research Portal promotes collaboration and shared research between academics and parks professionals worldwide. The portal—a collaboration between the Department of Landscape Architecture, University of Leeds, the Green Flag Award scheme and environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy—enables users to exchange expertise and drive forward change on topics ranging from climate change, safety and biodiversity to history and culture, finance, and health and well-being.
accountingtoday.com

IMA adds ESG and DE&I certificate programs

The Institute of Management Accountants introduced two new certification programs for sustainable business practices and diversity, equity and inclusion in the accounting and finance profession. The six-course IMA Sustainability Business Practices Certificate instructs students about the fundamentals of sustainable business practices, how they relate to current issues the world is...
getnews.info

Riley-Infinity & Lemniscate-Infinity Press Brings Passion Projects to Life With Boutique Personalized Services

Riley-Infinity & Lemniscate-Infinity helps new and veteran writers publish their books and share them with a wider audience. One of the biggest struggles of new and veteran authors is getting their works published and shared worldwide. Many excellent books get overlooked and left to fade into obscurity because they aren’t a part of the mainstream genres or lack solid marketing. Riley-Infinity & Lemniscate-Infinity steps in to solve these problems by offering publishing and distribution opportunities for authors keen to see their works worldwide in all forms. This emerging publishing company offers hybrid and boutique-style services designed to meet writers where they are at and ensure they’re well-positioned for a successful launch and sales.
themomkind.com

How to Be a Sustainable Parent: 9 Ways Practical Tips

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. New statistics say global warming and ocean pollution are civilization’s most significant concerns. More than 88% of marine species surveyed by WWF are polluted by plastic waste in the ocean. According to the findings, several creatures have eaten these polymers, including humans. Attitudes toward the environment have undoubtedly shifted recently.
generalaviationnews.com

Expanding on an open door policy

Brian Hughes is a high school teacher who, like so many in his field with years of experience, was facing burnout. While teaching is his passion, behavioral issues and the unavoidable bureaucracy inherent with any large public school system had worn on him. He was very near the point of being ready to throw in the towel.
agupdate.com

Data a key factor in herd management, growth

When it comes to cattle herd management practices, operation growth and animal consistency, data is key. For Jorgensen Land and Cattle near Ideal, South Dakota, it’s vital. The operation maintains genotype data, feedlot performance data, kill data and more in order to continue to make their herd the best possible.
infomeddnews.com

Kudos Launches Showcase to Increase the Public’s Understanding of the Future Role of AI

As we use artificial intelligence (AI) in more parts of everyday life, more people are questioning how it works, how it is applied and if they should trust it. To provide the public with these answers, some of the most influential academic publishers have partnered together to launch the Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Cooperative, collated by, Kudos, the platform for showcasing science.
