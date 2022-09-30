Riley-Infinity & Lemniscate-Infinity helps new and veteran writers publish their books and share them with a wider audience. One of the biggest struggles of new and veteran authors is getting their works published and shared worldwide. Many excellent books get overlooked and left to fade into obscurity because they aren’t a part of the mainstream genres or lack solid marketing. Riley-Infinity & Lemniscate-Infinity steps in to solve these problems by offering publishing and distribution opportunities for authors keen to see their works worldwide in all forms. This emerging publishing company offers hybrid and boutique-style services designed to meet writers where they are at and ensure they’re well-positioned for a successful launch and sales.

