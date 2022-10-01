ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium set for Oct. 13

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Duet is hosting a Fall Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium on October 13, 2022. Accordingly, starting from 9:00pm to 11:30pm, the event will have two guest speakers, Dr. Aaron Blight and Dr. Macie P. Smith. Dr. Aaron Blight - "When Caregiving Calls" Particularly, Dr. Blight will...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KYMA News 11

Social media school threat in Dateland

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a student posting threats of violence to social media after being suspended for having a BB gun at school on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The post Social media school threat in Dateland appeared first on KYMA.
DATELAND, AZ
azdot.gov

Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
holtvilletribune.com

Minor Arrested for Threat of Violence at Southwest High

EL CENTRO — An unidentified juvenile was arrested by El Centro police for allegedly posting on social media a threat of violence at Southwest High School the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29. The alleged threat was made at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, shared by students and subsequently reported to...
EL CENTRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Voter Registration#Politics Local#Election Local
sandiegocountynews.com

Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region

Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
IMPERIAL, CA
KYMA News 11

UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
KYMA News 11

UPDATE: Homicide on Mojave Lane in Yuma

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), they received a report of a gunshot wound victim located around Mojave Lane, the victim was sent to the Yuma Regional Medical Center and were pronounced deceased. The post UPDATE: Homicide on Mojave Lane in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kyma.com

Three people shot in Yuma Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
calexicochronicle.com

Video Shows Second Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Calexico Transient

CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
CALEXICO, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

NTSB investigating deadly collision between train, stored rail cars

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into a fatal collision between a Union Pacific Railroad train and rail cars stored on a siding near Imperial County, California. The Sept. 8 accident resulted in the deaths of the train conductor and engineer, according to the NTSB's preliminary...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy