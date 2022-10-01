Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Yuma City Council Seats, Two City Propositions on the General Election Ballot
The Yuma City Council reminds residents that early voting will begin soon in the Nov. 8 General Election, and the voter registration deadline is just before midnight on Oct. 11. Yuma voters will decide three at-large seats on the Yuma City Council and two propositions. Six Council candidates are on...
SignalsAZ
Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma
A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
kyma.com
Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium set for Oct. 13
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Duet is hosting a Fall Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium on October 13, 2022. Accordingly, starting from 9:00pm to 11:30pm, the event will have two guest speakers, Dr. Aaron Blight and Dr. Macie P. Smith. Dr. Aaron Blight - "When Caregiving Calls" Particularly, Dr. Blight will...
Possible school threat in Yuma County
The Yuma Police Department said they received information on Sept. 29 around 7 p.m. of a possible threat of violence that will happen at a school on Sept. 30. The post Possible school threat in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over 400 job seekers attend agricultural job fair
A recent job fair saw its attendance double from last year. Over 400 job seekers attended the agricultural job fair earlier this month. The post Over 400 job seekers attend agricultural job fair appeared first on KYMA.
Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border
September 30th is the last day of what has been a very busy year at the border in the Yuma Sector. The post Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border appeared first on KYMA.
Social media school threat in Dateland
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a student posting threats of violence to social media after being suspended for having a BB gun at school on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The post Social media school threat in Dateland appeared first on KYMA.
azdot.gov
Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its...
RELATED PEOPLE
holtvilletribune.com
Minor Arrested for Threat of Violence at Southwest High
EL CENTRO — An unidentified juvenile was arrested by El Centro police for allegedly posting on social media a threat of violence at Southwest High School the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29. The alleged threat was made at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, shared by students and subsequently reported to...
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl at the Interstate 8 checkpoint east of Yuma. The post Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint appeared first on KYMA.
Kate Campa lost her battle in fighting childhood cancer, but her legacy will help save other children’s lives
Even though Childhood Cancer Awareness month is coming to an end, children who are battling cancer will still be fighting 365 days a year 24 hours a day. The post Kate Campa lost her battle in fighting childhood cancer, but her legacy will help save other children’s lives appeared first on KYMA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandiegocountynews.com
Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
UPDATE: Homicide on Mojave Lane in Yuma
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), they received a report of a gunshot wound victim located around Mojave Lane, the victim was sent to the Yuma Regional Medical Center and were pronounced deceased. The post UPDATE: Homicide on Mojave Lane in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting
One Yuma man is behind bars after being accused of murdering a father and injuring that man's son. The post One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kyma.com
Three people shot in Yuma Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
kyma.com
Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
calexicochronicle.com
Video Shows Second Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Calexico Transient
CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
Progressive Rail Roading
NTSB investigating deadly collision between train, stored rail cars
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into a fatal collision between a Union Pacific Railroad train and rail cars stored on a siding near Imperial County, California. The Sept. 8 accident resulted in the deaths of the train conductor and engineer, according to the NTSB's preliminary...
Comments / 0