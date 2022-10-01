Read full article on original website
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
What Future Does ‘The Daily Show’ Have After Trevor Noah? What Future Does Comedy Central Have, Period?
Trevor Noah surprised many Thursday night when he announced he’d be stepping aside as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Better yet, what’s the future for The Daily Show or, more broadly, what’s the future for Comedy Central in 2023 and beyond? Paramount already has begun folding Showtime into the Paramount+ platform. Would anyone notice if Comedy Central also ceased to exist as a separate cable channel entity? Have you noticed that The Daily Show and Comedy Central itself aren’t even really in the cultural conversation these days?
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
MeTV’s Horror Host ‘Svengoolie’ Plans Expansion With Nationwide Talent Search (EXCLUSIVE)
“Svengoolie” is growing. The MeTV horror host, whose first primetime special on the classic TV network aired this weekend, is spearheading a nationwide talent search to find fans to appear in “Svengoolie” off-shoots. The campaign, dubbed “Spawn of Svengoolie,” was announced on October 1 at the conclusion...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Kelli Giddish’s Departure Means for Rollins and Carisi
'Law & Order: SVU' fans are worried about the future of Rollins and Carisi's romance. But one writer for the show has good news.
New Fall Shows 2022: Here's What to Watch and What to Skip
Fall TV season is the best time of the year for misunderstood investigators, troubled reporters, amnesiac time travelers, Old West widows, feuding country music stars, and flannel-wearing demon hunters. If you're looking to make space in your watchlist for a new network drama but can't decide if you're in the mood for a rookie FBI agent or a firefighter, let TV Guide point the way. Our guide to the best and worst new fall shows of 2022 has the premiere dates, trailers, cast lists, and plot breakdowns for this year's new broadcast dramas, but it also answers the most important question you can ask of any show: Is it good?
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Unveils First Look Ahead of November Premiere (TV News Roundup)
The first look of David E. Kelley’s investigative drama series “The Calling” were released Monday by Peacock, offering a glimpse into the show ahead of its Nov. 10 debut on the streamer. Adapted from a series of novels by author Dror Mishani, the show’s plot follows a New York Police Department detective named Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbush), who typically relies on spirituality to guide his pursuit of truth until one investigation makes him rethink his beliefs. The series stars Wilbush, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. One image highlights a particularly tense, yet slightly absurd moment where Wilbush is locked...
Netflix helped make ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a hit. But you won’t find it there now
The Emmy-winning Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” has left Netflix, but it will be available on rival streaming service Hulu starting Oct. 3. The change appeared on the schedules of both streaming services this month.
Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week
It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
Tyler, the Creator to Feature on New Season of Netflix’s Big Mouth
Tyler, the Creator will voice a character in the next season of Netflix’s Big Mouth, with Adam Levine, Amber Ruffin, Jeff Goldblum, and Peter Capaldi appearing elsewhere in the series’ new episodes. The sixth season of Big Mouth arrives on the streaming platform on October 28. Watch a trailer for the latest set of hormone-fueled escapades below.
Saturday Night Live season 48: premiere date, cast, hosts and everything we know about the sketch show
Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night Live season 48. Here is everything we know about the sketch show, from cast to where to watch.
Trevor Noah announces he's leaving 'The Daily Show' after 7 years: 'My time is up'
Trevor Noah is departing "The Daily Show" after seven years. The comedian, 38, announced during a taping of the long-running Comedy Central show Thursday that he will be leaving the comedic current events program. "I remember when we first started... so many people didn't believe in us. It was a...
Fox Business Announces Season 3 of Primetime Entertainment Programming Slate
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox Business Network will debut the third season of its primetime entertainment programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, Oct. 17th as the network marks 15 years on the air.
Penn Badgley to Produce Movie Adaptation of Beloved David Sedaris Short Story About ‘Fixation and Fantasy’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Penn Badgley’s production company Ninth Mode and producer Raven Tahzib have acquired the rights to the David Sedaris short story “Jamboree,” in order to develop it into a feature film. “Jamboree” was part of Sedaris’ 1994 book “Barrel Fever,” his first published collection of short stories and essays. In the story, a 16-year-old boy who lives in his older sister’s garage ends up being the caretaker of her baby.
Watch the East New York series premiere live online
CBS has a few new TV shows arriving this fall. East New York is one of them, and the series premiere airs tonight. Here’s all you need to watch live. Every fall, we get new shows. CBS doesn’t disappoint when it comes to crime dramas, and we have a new cop show to check out tonight. After The Equalizer Season 3 premiere, we’ll get the series premiere of East New York.
Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info
Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
‘Official Competition’ Directors Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat Tease Upcoming Star+ Series ‘El Encargado’
Supremely diabolical Star Original series “El Encargado,” directed by innovating Argentine creative duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (“The Man Next Door”), teased a first episode as part of the Capítulo Uno strand of soon-to-bow series at the 2nd Iberseries & Platino Industria, which unspooled Sept. 27-30 in Madrid.
Today in History: Saturday, October 1, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Lucille Ball began her second hit sitcom (and her first without Desi Arnaz) with “The Lucy Show” on CBS in 1962. Everyone’s favorite “second banana,” Vivian Vance, appeared as a regular in the first three seasons. It ran for six seasons. For more, click here…Also in 1962: Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.“ His first guest was actress Joan Crawford…Also premiering: Reality documentary “This Is Your Life,“ hosted by Ralph Edwards, on NBC in 1952; the single episode season of classic sitcom “The Honeymooners” on CBS in 1955; ABC sitcom “Less Than Perfect” in 2002; and Showtime drama “Dexter,“ starring Michael C. Hall, in 2006. “Dexter: New Blood”, the upcoming continuation, will launch on Showtime on Sunday, November 7… Cartoon Network launched in 1992.
Here’s What Happened Last Season on ‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU,’ and ‘Organized Crime’
“Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” return for the 2022-2023 season Thursday, Sept. 22 in an epic three-series crossover that will involve all three squads trying to prevent a bombing and shut down an international sex trafficking ring.
