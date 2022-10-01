Read full article on original website
Related
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
muskegonchannel.com
Wings Over Muskegon 2023 - History Captured The Muskegon Channel Way
Yankee Air Museum announced Wings Over Muskegon Air Show is coming to the Muskegon County Airport in July 2023. The following video has everything you need to know about Wings Over Muskegon Air Show 2023 as well as the 1944 US Army Air Corp. Douglas C-47 Skytrain - "Hairless Joe" - while we take you for a ride to fly over Muskegon and Lake Michigan.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm hosting Oktoberfest this weekend
It's time to gather with family and friends for some good food and beer at Oktoberfest. It's happening at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm this weekend
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See the ArtPrize 2022 winners
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - ArtPrize 2022 ended Friday, but it isn’t your last chance to see the winning entries. Sixteen artists and venues received awards during ArtPrize’s closing ceremony Friday, Sept. 30 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.
Bishop McMurray named 2022 GIANT Among Giants
A pastor with a long history of community leadership is this year’s GIANT Among Giants.
West Michigan automotive supplier hosting job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Automotive parts supplier Lacks Enterprises Inc. is hosting a job fair on Oct. 18-19 for a range of positions in general manufacturing, shipping and receiving, and the skilled trades. The job fair is taking place at the company’s employment center, 4949 Broadmoor Ave. SE in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
See thousands of Jack O’lanterns on display in West Michigan this October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you’re feeling the Halloween spirit, it’s probably a perfect time to plan a little road trip to West Michigan to see a one-of-a-kind display of Jack O’lanterns. The Jack O’ Lantern World, a touring collection of thousands of fun, creepy and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Norton Shores man creates 'smart trees'
Ricky LaFever says he often thinks outside the box, but recently decided to put his idea inside of a tree.
West Michigan venue saves Grand Rapids couple's wedding day in Hurricane Ian's path
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids couple was going to have their fairy-tale beach wedding in Florida, but an uninvited guest, Hurricane Ian crashed their big day. The owner of a local wedding venue came to the last-minute rescue. Lauren Scott and her fiance, Kingsley Amlalo were going...
Meet Christi, a perfect pup searching for her forever home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!. Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She...
Tensions rising: What led up to the 1911 furniture worker strike
The furniture industry built Grand Rapids from a riverside village to a bustling city. But the low-priced wood and cheap labor wouldn't stay forever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Henrietta Lacks to be celebrated in Kalamazoo through performance, proclamation
KALAMAZOO, MI — Seventy-one years to the day after her death, the immortal Henrietta Lacks will be memorialized in Kalamazoo when Tuesday, Oct. 4 is proclaimed Henrietta Lacks Day in the city. Due to their unique ability to reproduce outside of a body, Lacks’ cells, taken without consent prior...
Grand Haven woman celebrates 81st birthday by skydiving as she's always wanted
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After years of it sitting on her bucket list, Diane Dabakey took to her local skydiving center shortly after turning 81. “They’re all here, every one of them,” Dabakey said with a smile, gesturing to her neighbors and family members who came to watch. “I’m just ready to get strapped up and go, go, go!”
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ionia Co. twins walk Gucci runway in Milan, Italy
PORTLAND, Mich. — Two women from Ionia County are still in awe after walking in one of the world's most notable fashion shows. The pair was invited to Europe, and chosen from a world of candidates to strut on the runway for a designer brand. Erin and Alyssa Hengesbach...
Yes, There Really is a Kalamazoo: References Only Locals Will Understand
If you know, you know. Not only does Kalamazoo have a unique name, but it's also a city rich with history. For example, we've got Gibson guitars, Bell's Brewery, and Tim Allen even got arrested here!. Most Americans have never heard of Kalamazoo and are in disbelief that such a...
Supporters urge state to approve long-awaited project restoring Grand River’s rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Supporters of restoring the Grand River’s rapids in downtown Grand Rapids urged state regulators during a public hearing Thursday to approve a permit for the project, highlighting what they say are its environmental, economic and recreational benefits. “This project is a really important catalyst...
swmichigandining.com
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)
The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 1