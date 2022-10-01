Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
'I stand with the victims': Protesters stand during EHS Homecoming game
A group of supporters for victims of an alleged sexual assault in the Emporia High School locker room took to stands Friday night during EHS football’s Homecoming game at Welch Stadium. Nearly 100 T-shirts were sold prior to the game. A group wearing the shirts stood in protest during...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball takes second at Centennial League Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team finished second in the Centennial League Tournament in Junction City on Saturday. Three of Emporia’s four victories came in two sets, as the Lady Spartans defeated Manhattan (25-13, 25-12), Topeka High (25-8, 25-12), and Junction City (25-19, 25-21).
WIBW
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
Emporia gazette.com
Manhattan spoils Emporia football homecoming
It was all Manhattan as one of the top teams in the state came into Emporia and spoiled homecoming, coming away with a 58-7 victory on Friday night. The Indians made an immediate statement that would set the tone for the night, forcing a three-and-out on Emporia’s first possession and returning the ensuing punt 72-yards for a touchdown.
Emporia gazette.com
Sertoma breakfast 2022
Flying biscuits at Sertoma breakfast, as train remains shut down. The biscuits were moving for the Emporia Sertoma Club this weekend. But the club's famous tr…
Emporia gazette.com
IMG-7685.JPEG
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen.…
Emporia gazette.com
What is happening with the construction at William Allen White Elementary?
Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023. “At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State football bounces back in Turnpike Tussle shootout
Emporia State responded after a loss last week and defeated Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle, 42-35, in Topeka on Saturday afternoon. “They're a good football team,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We controlled the game for three and a half quarters. When you're playing a really good offense like that, you've got to make them earn everything and I thought we did.”
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
Emporia gazette.com
Slim and shady shots at showers
While the weather in the first days of fall has been practically perfect, the Emporia area could use some rain. There's an outside chance for some this week. The National Weather Service advised Monday that “a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm” could occur in central Kansas from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
KAKE TV
Emporia State University suspends some programs and employees, adds to other departments
EMPORIA, Kan. (KAKE) - Students, faculty and staff at Emporia State University should now know if they are affected by a recent decision to suspend certain employees and programs. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson told KAKE News Friday that Emporia State let 33 faculty and staff members go after...
Emporia gazette.com
Dozens join in 'Walk to End Alzheimer's'
Those weren't spring flowers bursting with color on an October day at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. They were pinwheels, planted and carried for a cause. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's raised an estimated $13,657 Saturday, although that number is not final. The event's website indicated Sunday that it had 57 participants and 16 teams.
Emporia gazette.com
Diego Reyes, Alex Mosiman leading impressive Emporia boys soccer team
It’s been quite a year so far for the Emporia boys soccer team. The Spartans are 8-2 this season and have a number of talented players. But that talent wouldn’t be nearly what it is without leaders, and the team has two captains this season in senior goalkeeper Diego Reyes and junior defender Alex Mosiman.
Kansas State Collegian
Josh Turner performs in the ‘real Manhattan’
When country music star Josh Turner took the McCain Auditorium stage, he started the show raising a loud applause by saying he was honored to play in the “real Manhattan.”. Turner performed on Sept. 22 at McCain in front of a nearly sold-out crowd. He told the crowd he “brought his country music-ometer so he could see what kind of fans he was really dealing with.”
Emporia parents take stand as criminal case drags on without explanation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “I Stand with the Victims.” More than 100 white t-shirts with the words “I Stand with the Victims” have been sold by one Emporia mom who wanted to take a stand after allegations of misconduct by some players on the Emporia Football team emerged in August. Seresa Howe wanted a “good way […]
Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
Emporia gazette.com
Week 5 area school football roundup
Fewer teams were playing this week due to Northern Heights High School forfeiting its game with Olpe High School earlier this week. Chase County High School and Lebo High School won big last night, dominating their opponents. Neither game went beyond the first half.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man arrested for DUI after Saturday night wreck near Olpe
An Emporia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a Saturday night car wreck near Olpe. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Devin Burris was northbound in the 600 block of Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Azera, went into a ditch and overturned.
