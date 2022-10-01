Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
First frost of season possible in parts of CT tonight, weather service says
Parts of northwest Connecticut could see the first frost of the season as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s or even colder Monday night, the National Weather Service said. In other parts of the state, coastal flooding is possible in parts of Fairfield County on Monday and...
Register Citizen
Forecasters: Rain likely Saturday, possible Sunday, before sun returns
There is rain in the forecast for Saturday and potentially Sunday in Connecticut before sunny skies return for the work week, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of rain on Saturday ranged between 60 and 70 percent in Litchfield, Hartford and New Haven counties, mainly before the mid-afternoon, forecasters said.
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Eyewitness News
Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
Connecticut crowds with a taste for fritters flock back to Southington Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Fall fun is on at the 53rd annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival. The event kicked off tonight on North Main Street Friday night and goes on through Oct. 9. Locals keep coming back year after year for food and entertainment. FOX61 found a crowd of locals...
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
A Majestic Sand Castle Appears on the Shores of New Milford’s Lynn Deming Park
WOW! You're looking at a Shark Tank Announcement Castle at Lynn Deming Park on the shores of Candlewood Lake. This Friday, October 7, on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' this New Milford sand castle will be featured on this Friday's episode as the owners of 'Create A Castle' will pitch their company. Check out their online lesson tutorial.
Remembering the 1979 Windsor Locks tornado
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Monday marks the 43nd anniversary of the tornado that killed three and tore a path of destruction across several towns. The F4 storm touched down in the Poquonock section of Windsor, heavily damaging the elementary school. Since schools had half days on Wednesdays in Windsor, there were only a small number in the building. The Poquonock Community Church took a hit as well.
ctexaminer.com
Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Discuss Barkhamsted Moose Rescue
It was an unexpected call firefighters in Barkhamsted will never forget. They helped free a moose that was stuck on a fence by the Saville Dam. “We have farms in town. I would have expected a farm animal rescue or something like that, but I never would have thought a moose,” said Lt. Tyler O'Neil.
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol
A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
New Mountain Park display in Holyoke
There will be a new permanent exhibit at the Holyoke Heritage State Park Visitor Center.
NBC Connecticut
Officers Work to Free Kitten Trapped in Vehicle's Engine in Northford
It's a story that will leave you feel-ine good. A local Northford resident had reached out to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter late Saturday morning when they heard the sound of meows as they were getting into their Lincoln, but it wasn't coming from the vehicle's cabin. Animal control officers...
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
NBC Connecticut
Hundreds of Trucks Participate in Annual Wishes on Wheels for Make-A-Wish CT
East Hartford is home to a heartwarming tradition. For more than 20 years, Wishes on Wheels has hosted a truck convoy to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. Hundreds of trucks moved in a parade-like fashion down Interstate 84 and Interstate 384 on Sunday. The best part is that kids and their families were part of the journey.
Register Citizen
'I’m going to die right now': Why West Hartford pedestrians feel unsafe and how town is responding
WEST HARTFORD — In the days following the vehicular death of a pedestrian in West Hartford Center, Kerri Provost took to her blog with a critical take on the town’s pedestrian and bike safety track record. “I went hard on West Hartford,” said Provost, a Hartford resident who...
