Southington, CT

Register Citizen

Forecasters: Rain likely Saturday, possible Sunday, before sun returns

There is rain in the forecast for Saturday and potentially Sunday in Connecticut before sunny skies return for the work week, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of rain on Saturday ranged between 60 and 70 percent in Litchfield, Hartford and New Haven counties, mainly before the mid-afternoon, forecasters said.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Remembering the 1979 Windsor Locks tornado

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Monday marks the 43nd anniversary of the tornado that killed three and tore a path of destruction across several towns. The F4 storm touched down in the Poquonock section of Windsor, heavily damaging the elementary school. Since schools had half days on Wednesdays in Windsor, there were only a small number in the building. The Poquonock Community Church took a hit as well.
WINDSOR, CT
ctexaminer.com

Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Discuss Barkhamsted Moose Rescue

It was an unexpected call firefighters in Barkhamsted will never forget. They helped free a moose that was stuck on a fence by the Saville Dam. “We have farms in town. I would have expected a farm animal rescue or something like that, but I never would have thought a moose,” said Lt. Tyler O'Neil.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol

A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Officers Work to Free Kitten Trapped in Vehicle's Engine in Northford

It's a story that will leave you feel-ine good. A local Northford resident had reached out to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter late Saturday morning when they heard the sound of meows as they were getting into their Lincoln, but it wasn't coming from the vehicle's cabin. Animal control officers...
NORTHFORD, CT

