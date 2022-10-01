Read full article on original website
Coolio reprised his role for 'Futurama' revival before he died
'Futurama' co-creator David X. Cohen said that late rapper Coolio recorded an episode for the Hulu reboot a few weeks before his death.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Why Law And Order Didn't Explain Anthony Anderson's Absence As Kevin Bernard In The Premiere Crossover Event
Law & Order was jam-packed with characters for the crossover with SVU and Organized Crime, but Kevin Bernard wasn't one of them, and there's a reason why nobody mentioned him.
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
Six Seasons and a Movie: A ‘Community' Film Is Finally Happening With Original Cast
This news is cool. Cool, cool, cool, to be exact. That's right, fulfilling the show's prophecy of "six seasons and a movie," Peacock announced Sept. 30 that it was making a "Community" film. The spinoff will bring back much of the show's original stars, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, to check back in with what the study group has been up to since the sitcom ended in 2015.
Billy Eichner Says That “Straight People” Didn’t Show Up For “Bros” After A Disappointing Box Office Opening
"It is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often."
"House Of The Dragon" Star Olivia Cooke Says She Had A "Full Mental Breakdown" When She Was 22
The actor detailed her past mental health struggles and explained how she currently advocates for herself.
Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info
Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
‘Armageddon Time’ Star Jaylin Webb Signs With Innovative Artists
EXCLUSIVE: Jaylin Webb, the young star of James Gray’s autobiographical period drama, Armageddon Time, has signed with Innovative Artists for representation. Armageddon Time, starring Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, and Anne Hathaway, is a coming of age story, written and directed by Gray (The Immigrant, Ad Astra) inspired by his life, set in Queens, New York during the 1980 election season. Webb won critical acclaim at the recent Cannes Film Festival for his heartbreaking performance as the pivotal character of Johnny – a Black kid with fewer advantages, who undergoes a multitude of hardships and is treated differently than his white classmate and friend,...
Rick and Morty season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the animated series
The duo of Rick & Morty are back, with Rick and Morty season 6 promising more adventures across the multiverse. Here is everything we know.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
Movie Based on Community Series Starring Childish Gambino Happening on Peacock
A movie based on the popular NBC television series Community starring Childish Gambino has been picked up by the Peacock streaming service. On Friday (Sept. 30), Variety reported the Community film is finally happening, with Peacock and Sony Pictures TV producing the movie centered around the award-winning TV show. Peacock has also reportedly acquired the non-exclusive rights to the show's six-season catalog as part of the deal.
Marg Helgenberger Returns to the 'CSI' Series — Is the Actress Married?
The return of CSI: Vegas also marks the return of yet another cast member from the original series. In Season 1, CSI veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprised their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. Though sadly, neither of them is returning for Season 2, another familiar face is back on the case to help take the sting out of their absence.
Deal: streaming bundle AMC+ Acorn TV and Shudder on sale
There’s new standalone streaming service accessible in Australia now as AMC+ Australia (American drama) bundled with Acorn TV (British/Aus/NZ sequence) and Shudder (Horror/Supernatural sequence) used to solely be accessible by Amazon Prime or Apple TV. AMC+ together with Acorn TV and Shudder is now accessible as a direct bundle...
‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Fall in Love and Terminal Illness
“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…” So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death. “Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film...
Ghosts Season 2 Will Feature One of the Stars of the U.K. Version
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Mathew Baynton is haunting Ghosts. The British actor, who co-created and starred in the original U.K. version of the sitcom which started in 2019, will be making a surprise cameo in the second season of the American CBS iteration. Baynton will be taking on the role of Actor Pete, an English method actor hired by the fake television show Dumb Deaths to recreate the day Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty) died. Actor Pete then becomes obsessed with "getting to the truth" of real-life Pete's death, as the troop leader was shot in the neck with an arrow by a fellow scout.
