Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
The Girl Scout ‘Big Event’ introduces STEM early
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experiments, science, and fun North Dakota Girl Scouts had the opportunity to learn more about Stem at the ‘Big Event’. Hope Burdolski with Gateway to Science is helping the girls learn about making stomp rockets, the launching process, and helping instill the importance of science.
KFYR-TV
Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck State College sees highest enrollment increase in the state
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College has seen a notable increase in enrollment this semester. BSC says their enrollment is up over 6%, the highest increase in any NDUS institution. According to BSC, they’ve added 24 new programs for students to choose from. These new degree programs along with affordable tuition and a location close to home made BSC the right choice for this student.
KFYR-TV
Milestone reached for Wall of Honor Organization
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses around the state have installed one or more Walls of Honor, as a tribute to all North Dakotan’s who have served in the military. The organization has recently reached the milestone of installing their 100th kiosk, and it happened to coincide with Eide Ford’s Grand Opening on the strip in Mandan. The business has a personal tie to the veteran community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A bus load of concerns: One parent worried about the school bus schedule
One parent shares her concerns about the ongoing problem.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary with 150 new trees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan’s residents came together to get their hands dirty and plant more trees at New Generations Park. Volunteers of all ages tapped into their green thumbs and grabbed shovels to plant 150 trees for the 150th anniversary of Bismarck. “First we dig a...
KFYR-TV
BSC student from Florida looks to return home to aid in clean up
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anthony Bertucci was born and raised in Florida but moved to North Dakota after high school to play basketball at Bismarck State College. Although he’s going to school here, his mind is back in Florida. His sister and mother both live in Port Charlotte, which was directly hit by Hurricane Ian. Even though basketball season starts soon, he says he’s trying to find a way back home to help.
KFYR-TV
CHI south entrance reopens
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two years the South Entrance to CHI St. Alexius Health is finally open. The entrance will be open Monday through Friday eight am to eight pm. Visitors are still required to wear a mask and take a COVID-19 screening questionnaire at kiosks before entering the facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
20 percent of sworn Mandan Police Officers are women, nationwide initiative wants 30 percent by 2030
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is working to be one of the most diverse departments in the state. Officer Hallie Khalifa started her day patrolling the City of Mandan. “Headquarters, 276 traffic,” said Officer Khalifa. “It makes you a little bit uneasy stopping, you know, a...
North Dakota film ‘Sanctified’ premieres in Bismarck
Bielinski, who founded Canticle Productions, says his crew shot the movie in three weeks near Medora.
KFYR-TV
Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
KFYR-TV
Tree branch falls outside Burleigh County Courthouse; no injuries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzel trial was going on inside the Burleigh County Courthouse today, but outside there was a raucous. A branch from one of the trees in front of the courthouse broke and fell to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but construction workers who were in the area said it gave them quite a fright.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bismarck Grocery Store Has Hedge Balls. What Are They For?
I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
KFYR-TV
Fastrax BMX holds its last race of the season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To wrap up the last days of the warm weather, kids are making the most of their summer sports. Fastrax BMX held their last hurrah for the season, their Halloween ride. Although there was a little bit of rain Sunday morning, it didn’t stop riders from dressing up in costumes and celebrating their senior’s last seasons.
Amazing Turnaround – Story Of Hope & Prayers In Bismarck
You may call it what you wish, some people have their own thoughts and beliefs on religion, hopes, and especially prayers. That's what makes our world go round, here in Bismarck and Mandan we are all accustomed to people who care about one another - I wrote an article last week about a man named Gene Seydel - one of the nicest guys you'll ever come across. He was involved in a terrible motorcycle accident just recently while vacationing in Las Vegas. His injuries were so severe that he is still in the ICU, projected to be there for at least another month.....however.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State wins second conference game of fall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a 27-14 win over Youngstown State, the North Dakota State Bison are 2-0 in conference play on the young season. Cam Miller facilitated another victory from the quarterback position, completing 13 of 18 for 145 yards. Hunter Luepke averaged 5.5 yards per carry, and scored twice, both in the first quarter.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
"Its just been an honor to serve" : District 41 Representative Michelle Strinden shares goals in re-election campaign
(Fargo, ND) -- A District 41 Incumbent is looking for your vote on November 8th for their re-election campaign. Michelle Strinden is a current representative with District 41. She spoke on her priorities over the first four years in office, and what she looks to bring to Bismarck if elected to another term.
KFYR-TV
Ty Breuer - National Finals Rodeo Qualifier
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the 7th time in his pro career Mandan’s Ty Breuer has qualified for the biggest rodeo in the world. The National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Ty was terrific last month, and he will head to Vegas ranked 14th in the world bareback riding standings. Breuer has $104,194.54 in official earnings this season.
Chase Hurdle’s story coming to Paramount+ docuseries ‘Never Seen Again’
Never Seen Again Director and Producer Anthony Cantor was looking through Facebook groups across each state in an effort to find missing persons whose stories don't get that "wall-to-wall" national coverage when he stumbled upon a story from KX about Chase.
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
Comments / 0