KXRM

Williams suffers torn ACL; Gordon takes over Broncos’ top RB spot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Melvin Gordon’s butterfingers have become a hazard for the Denver Broncos, especially with Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Mike Boone’s problems picking up the blitz and holding onto passes. The Broncos (2-2) have a condensed week to fix their backfield bugaboos ahead of their game Thursday night against Indianapolis (1-2-1). […]
DENVER, CO
d1sportsnet.com

Jaland Lowe commits to Pittsburgh

4 star guard Jaland Lowe has committed to Pittsburgh. The 6-1, 160 pound Lowe, from Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City TX, chose Pittsburgh over 13 offers. He is rated the No. 13 guard in the 2023 class and No. 75 overall. October 2, 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA

